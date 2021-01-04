INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are embracing the underdog role.
The first No. 7 seed in AFC history will travel to Buffalo on Saturday to meet the second-seeded Bills in the wild-card playoffs.
Buffalo (13-3) has won nine of its last 10 games, and the lone loss came at the hands of a hail mary from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 15. Over the past three games, the Bills have averaged 47.3 points and won by an average margin of nearly 30 points. That includes a 56-26 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in which Buffalo played reserves throughout the second half.
That game knocked Miami (10-6) out of the postseason and allowed Indianapolis (11-5) to get back in. Now the Colts intend to bite the hand that fed them.
“I’d rather be the one seed, but I do feel good about our team more than anything,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “The pressure is not on us. We should be in there – we should be loose. We should be aggressive. We should be freed up to just play our best game of the year against a really good football team because essentially … in reality, no one is going to give us a chance. It’s that us against the world mentality, and that’s all you need.”
That doesn’t mean by any stretch of the imagination the Colts have failed to recognize Buffalo’s brilliance.
Reich spent 10 seasons primarily as the Bills backup quarterback and authored some of his most memorable professional moments inside Bills Stadium. He admits he’s a Buffalo fan for life, just not this week.
That admiration is well placed.
The Bills have the league’s second-ranked offense, and quarterback Josh Allen has lived up to even the loftiest expectations. He has completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 421 yards and eight scores.
An offseason trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs also has paid off handsomely. The former Minnesota Vikings star leads the team with 127 catches, 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. Cole Beasley also keeps defenses busy with 82 catches for 967 yards and four scores.
Running backs Devin Singletary (687 yards, 4.4 per carry) and Zack Moss (481, 4.3) complement Allen in the rushing game.
And that’s without even mentioning a defense that has recorded 38 sacks and is third in the NFL with 26 takeaways.
“We have a lot of respect for the Bills,” Reich said. “Personally, I know Sean McDermott fairly well. I have a lot of respect for a lot of coaches in this league. He’s in that top list of category of guys I respect in this league – the way he coaches and who he is as a leader and as a person.”
McDermott is 38-26 as Buffalo’s head coach, and he’s in the playoffs for the third time in his four seasons. But he’s still searching for his first postseason win.
Reich is 28-20 in three seasons with the Colts and is in the postseason for the second time. Indianapolis went 1-1 in 2018, beating the Houston Texans in the wild-card round before losing on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs.
This group has had high hopes since trading for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and signing quarterback Philip Rivers in March. That belief was only strengthened during the most unusual season in NFL history.
“When you’re with this team the way I am day in and day out,” Reich said, “you would know where I get the confidence to feel like we have the team to beat anybody in this tournament.”
PFF HONORS
Three Colts earned various all-pro honors from Pro Football Focus on Monday.
Special teams ace George Odom was named to the first team with a league-high 13 stops in the game’s third phase. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was named to the second team behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, and running back Jonathan Taylor was named to the rookie all-pro team.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, three of the six teams with head coach vacancies already have asked permission to interview Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus – the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.
Eberflus guided the league’s eighth-ranked defense this year and is well respected in league circles.
“I would fully endorse and support anyone who ever called and asked me about Flus as a man, as a leader and as a coach,” Reich said. “He is a worthy candidate. Obviously, I don’t want to lose him. We are focused on the Bills, but (I’m) happy for him and support him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.