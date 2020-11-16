INDIANAPOLIS – Kemoko Turay is poised to return for the Indianapolis Colts this week, just in time to face the most dangerous passing attack of the season.
The 25-year-old pass rusher hasn’t played since Oct. 6, 2019, when he suffered a broken ankle near the end of a 19-13 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Turay began this season on the physically unable to perform list but has been practicing with the team for the past two weeks. Head coach Frank Reich said Turay will be activated from the PUP list, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers remains unclear.
But the Colts have been encouraged by Turay’s progress thus far.
“What we’ve seen out at practice is the same guy,” Reich said, “the same guy with the speed and bend coming off the edge, a disruptive player with a lot of explosiveness – natural knack to get off the ball, get off on the snap count.”
The Packers (7-2) boast the NFL’s third-ranked scoring offense, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
A two-time MVP, Rodgers has completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,578 yards with 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. He leads the league with a 116.4 quarterback rating.
Getting pressure on the pocket and limiting deep throws downfield will be of utmost importance Sunday, and Turay has shown flashes of his ability through his first 18 regular-season games. He was a popular projection as a breakout candidate after recording four sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games as a rookie in 2018.
But the ankle injury cut his 2019 season short after just four games, and the rehab process was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic this spring.
Initial plans were for Turay to open the season on the active roster after a ramp up during training camp, but general manager Chris Ballard decided another six weeks of rehab would put the defender on more solid ground for his return.
Indianapolis (6-3) has 21 sacks, and defensive end Denico Autry leads the way with six. But no player on the current defensive line can match Turay’s speed and athleticism.
The 6-foot-5, 248-pounder has 5.5 career sacks with nine hurries and 10 knockdowns.
His initial impact on the defense will likely come as a pass-rush specialist on limited snaps.
“It would be natural to – when and if he’s up, just like there is in practice – he’s on a bit of a pitch count in practice,” Reich said. “It would be the same thing in a game.”
TIGHT RACE
The Colts enter the week tied with the Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South and as one of six teams in the conference with a 6-3 record. The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills are a half-game ahead of that group at 7-3 and are off this week.
That’s made for a crowded postseason chase, even with the addition of an extra wild-card berth this season.
It’s a factor Reich has noted but not one he’ll spend much time talking with his team about.
“Now, it’s great if you’re a fan,” Reich said. “It’s great if you’re in the media. I’d be spending all my time (looking at playoff scenarios) if I was in your position. That’s the fun part of it, right? That’s a blast.
“I can just tell you from a coaching and a playing perspective, it has zero productivity to it. All that matters is the Green Bay Packers, and we have to win the next game.”
