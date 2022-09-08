INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard can’t wait to make a full return to the Indianapolis Colts. But the All-Pro linebacker also is being careful not to rush his rehab process.
After three years of playing through increasing pain in his ankle and back surgery that finally seemed to alleviate the problem this spring, Leonard is working his way back onto the practice field.
He made his season debut last week and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice before being slightly downgraded to limited Thursday.
Though there’s no doubt Leonard wants to be on the field as quickly possible, he won’t pressure decision makers to allow him to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans.
“I’m going to make sure we make the right decisions,” he said before Thursday’s practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I don’t want (the coaching staff) to go out there and hurt the team. If I’m ready to rock and roll, I’ll be ready to rock and roll.”
The issue now is more about conditioning than Leonard’s physical condition.
By all accounts, the surgery was a success and the 27-year-old is feeling better than at any previous point in his NFL career.
Leonard also worked diligently away from the field during training camp to keep himself in the best possible shape. But the fact remains he missed three-and-a-half months of practices and on-field workouts and he hasn’t played a snap that matters since the January loss at Jacksonville that ended the 2021 season.
“I think he’s in decent shape,” head coach Frank Reich said of the three-time Pro Bowler. “As the weeks stack up, I think it’ll continue to get better. I know he’s doing a good job with (conditioning) because he hasn’t been limited in that regard, so there’s other things that you can do (away from practice) to be in condition. As we all know, there’s football condition. That’s what we have to get out on the field.”
Leonard already sees progress on the field, and his teammates can feel his presence.
Even the leaders on the other side of the football have noticed a lift with the linebacker’s return.
“His energy is contagious,” quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Every day that I’ve been in this building, he’s been here. You hear him. You know he’s around. He’s been great, and I don’t know what it’s been – maybe a week since he’s been on the field – it’s good to see all that hard work that he’s put in rehabbing to get back out on the field and start to get going.”
Leonard felt stiff when he first returned to practice last week, but he’s growing more comfortable with his movements each day.
Reich estimated Wednesday the linebacker could play limited snaps if he’s at 80%. Leonard indicated he’ll do whatever is asked of him, but once he’s in game shape he’d prefer to be full-go.
The question remains when he will be given the greenlight to face live action.
“I think that we’ll make a decision whenever that’s right,” Leonard said. “Don’t know when it’ll be, so I’ll just leave that up to the coaches and the medical staff. And when they give me the OK, I’ll be ready to rock and roll.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think even when you’re a kid, that first one of the year – there’s just so much buildup to it that’s different than other weeks. You’re definitely excited, and obviously for me – being in a new spot and a new routine this week, all those things – it feels good that it’s here. I’m ready to go.” -- Ryan on his first season-opener with the Colts after 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons.
INJURY REPORT
Leonard and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) again were the only players on the 53-man roster listed on the practice report.
Both were limited participants Thursday.
