INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard remains as feisty as ever.
The Indianapolis Colts’ three-time All-Pro linebacker cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Thursday, putting him on track to start Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As he prepares to make his return from a back injury that limited him to just 74 snaps last season, Leonard remains fueled by those who doubt he can return to the form that made him one of the league’s most dangerous defensive players from 2018-21.
“I’ve just gained more heart, knowing that so many people are counting me out and just having the will to keep going,” he said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “No matter how many times I’ve been knocked down, just continue to get up and put my best foot forward. And when I’m down, it’s not just studying the game.
“(It’s) just studying and seeing exactly how can I put myself in better situations? So I just think my heart is bigger and my drive is even bigger.”
Leonard put together four straight seasons with at least 120 tackles to start his career. He was named the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was a first-team All-Pro that season and again in 2020 and 2021. He was named to the Pro Bowl from 2019-21.
But his injury issues began in force during the 2021 season. He played that entire year with an ankle injury later found to be caused by a nerve issue emanating in his back.
Leonard played 16 games and made 122 tackles, forced a league-high eight fumbles, recorded four interceptions and recovered three fumbles while fighting through the pain.
He underwent back surgery in the spring of 2022 but was unable to regain strength and feeling in his leg. In November, he shut down his season and had surgery for a second time.
Training camp was a series of tests as Leonard climbed the ladder back to full participation. He checked each box along the way and made steady progress as coaches and teammates began to see signs of the old “Maniac.”
A concussion suffered during the first of two joint practices against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 16 slowed his progression, but Leonard is starting to feel more like his old self.
“I’m close,” he said. “I’m close. Just got to continue to come out here, get better, continue to go out there and work and just try to put myself in position to make plays.”
Indianapolis traded veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore in March and did not re-sign safety Rodney McLeod and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in free agency.
That stripped the defense of a trio of important playmakers and thinned the locker-room leadership.
Leonard’s healthy return could provide a significant boost to a young Colts defense.
“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to get back on the field and compete with my guys,” Leonard said, “and just go back out there and have some fun.”
THEY SAID IT
“I feel like the switch is always on, especially once you enter (training) camp because you just know how quick the season is going to be here. You’re just trying to go out there and get better every day and sharpen your technique, your discipline, the mental side of the game along with the physical.” – left guard Quenton Nelson on whether he flips a switch when game week arrives.
INJURY REPORT
There were no changes for either team on Thursday’s practice report.
Leonard again was a full participant for Indianapolis, while running back Zack Moss (forearm) was limited.
Safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) again did not practice for Jacksonville, and defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (hip) was limited.
