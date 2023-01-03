INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Saturday minced no words Monday in reacting to New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux’s sack celebration during Sunday’s 38-10 loss in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The rookie pass rusher lay on the field just feet away from writhing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles and pantomimed making snow angels in the artificial turf. Foles suffered an undisclosed rib injury on the play and will not suit up for this week’s season finale against the Houston Texans.
While Saturday took issue with Thibodeaux’s celebration, he also made it clear he wasn’t happy with the response from Foles’ teammates. No offensive player attempted to disrupt the celebration as it occurred.
“Tasteless from the celebration afterwards – just trash,” Saturday said during his weekly video conference call with media. “Not a fan of it at all. Disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own.
“I mean, y’all know me. I’ve been here a long time, so I’m just going to tread lightly. Obviously, I didn’t like it at all, and that’s where I’ll leave it.”
Thibodeaux sacked Foles on third-and-4 at Indianapolis’ 48-yard line with 53 seconds remaining in the first half. The quarterback appeared to land on the nose of the football as he went to the ground, and he was carted off the sideline before intermission.
Saturday said Foles is feeling “really sore, obviously the whole side of his body” a day after the hit. The aftermath of the play was frightening as the quarterback convulsed on the field before athletic trainers arrived on the scene.
Foles finished 8-of-13 for 81 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown in his second – and final – start of the season.
Saturday announced Sam Ehlinger will make his third career start against the Texans. Ehlinger was 9-of-14 for 60 yards and his first career touchdown pass – a 6-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr. in the third quarter – in relief of Foles on Sunday.
“Sam’s going to be our guy,” Saturday said. “I was happy with the way he played (Sunday) when he came in. Didn’t do everything perfect, but I thought his energy was good. I thought he worked the ball down the field, and – in all fairness to him – at the end of the game, we kind of pulled off knowing where we were and (with) only one quarterback healthy. So to make sure we kind of protected him for this week with Matt (Ryan) being down (Sunday).
“I thought he was aggressive and attacked the field. It will be Sam (starting) this week with Matt backing up.”
THEY SAID IT
“I haven’t had that meeting yet. We’ll have that here this afternoon, and we’ll get even more clarification tomorrow. But I’m hopeful that those guys can get up and get ready and play (Sunday), but we haven’t had that meeting yet.” – Saturday on the status of injured cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion) this week.
DRAFT ORDER
The Colts continue to hold the fifth overall pick in April’s draft after the weekend’s results.
Indianapolis can pick as high as third overall and as low as sixth depending on this week’s outcomes.
The best-case scenario is a long shot, requiring the Colts to lose to Houston and get wins from both the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals to move up to No. 3.
Indianapolis will pick fourth with a loss and a win by either Denver or Arizona.
The Colts can remain in the fifth spot with a win if the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks. They’ll fall to No. 6 with a win or tie and a Rams’ loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.