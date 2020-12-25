INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a little extra swagger in the offensive line meeting room these days.
It’s well earned.
Over the past month, the Indianapolis Colts have gotten back to what they do best – running the dang ball.
During their current three-game winning streak, the Colts have averaged 5.6 yards per carry. That includes a 212-yard rushing game Dec. 13 at Las Vegas and 324 yards for rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, at 6.6 yards per carry.
“There’s no question there’s a different little bounce in their step, and they all came in smiling after the Raider game, and I think we all felt pretty good,” offensive line coach Chris Strausser said. “That’s what we want our DNA to be. And we understand that some weeks that’s just not gonna be how it goes, and that’s OK as long as we can find a way to get one more point than the opponent. But there’s no question that how these guys like to start their day is rolling off the football and moving people off the ball.”
It's been a struggle at times in 2020.
Even with the current hot streak, Indianapolis ranks 24th in the NFL with an average of 4.1 yards per carry. The annual goal is to have a top-five rushing offense, but the Colts currently rank 15th with 1,596 yards through 14 games.
There are a number of reasons it took awhile to get the ground attack revved up.
Pundits predicted offensive linemen would be among the position groups hardest hit by the pandemic. There’s no virtual substitution for the physicality required in the trenches, and more than any other unit in the ultimate team sport, offensive line play is predicated on the ability of five individuals to play together as one. Even for a veteran group like the one in Indianapolis, rediscovering that chemistry and cohesion couldn’t be an easy task with no spring workouts, limited training camp reps and no preseason games.
Injuries also have affected the line. After watching all five starters play all 16 games in 2019, the Colts have lost left tackle Anthony Castonzo, center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith for at least one game each this fall. And left guard Quenton Nelson has played much of the season with a back injury that has required consistent treatment and occasionally limited his practice time.
But it’s not only about the guys up front.
Starting running back Marlon Mack was lost for the season during the first half of the opener at Jacksonville, and it took awhile for Taylor to get up to speed with the professional game.
“We miss Marlon this year,” running backs coach Tom Rathman said. “What a dynamic player Marlon is, and to not have him and to be able to still do what we’re doing here with a 10-win season, that says a lot about our football team. It’s not about one player. It’s about the process and how our football team operates. But we miss him, no question about it.”
As Taylor has gained reps and the offensive line’s health has improved, the running game has grown stronger. And the offense has risen along with it.
Over the past three games, the Colts are averaging 32.3 points, Philip Rivers has thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions and veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has broken out with 267 yards and three touchdowns.
It’s no coincidence.
“When you’re running the ball well, it opens up everything,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “It really does. It definitely makes it easier when you have those things to mesh up some play-actions, some looks where you can have them guessing a lot as a defense. So (the running game is) a tremendous help. The offensive line has been playing really well, and obviously the development – Jonathan Taylor coming along has been really helpful and really has our offense where we want it to be right now.
“We just have to continue to grow on that and get better.”
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Jack Doyle (quad) was the only starter to miss Thursday’s practice. The injury appears to have occurred during Wednesday’s session and could merit close examination over the holiday weekend.
Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quad) also did not participate on Christmas Eve.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) and Castonzo (knee) were limited. Rivers (toe), Nelson (back) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) returned to full practice.
