INDIANAPOLIS – Rigoberto Sanchez’s mind was racing during pregame warmups on Nov. 29.
As the Indianapolis Colts prepared for a crucial AFC South battle against the Tennessee Titans, the punter was facing a far more important battle. Though only a handful of teammates were fully aware of the situation, Sanchez had been diagnosed with cancer earlier in the week and was scheduled to undergo surgery to remove a tumor two days later.
The 26-year-old could have chosen to stay home and prepare for the operation and whatever came after. But it wasn’t an option he seriously considered.
“I wasn’t going to do that to my team,” Sanchez said Wednesday, following his first practice back on the field since the surgery. “It’s all about the team. At the end of the day, I don’t think they would have been able to get a punter in time, and (the cancer) wasn’t going to be any worse. That was already worst-case scenario. I was going to fight through the pain, whatever it was. No need to make a bigger deal than it is.”
It was a remarkable decision to jumpstart a remarkable story.
The surgery was a success, and Sanchez was back in the team’s practice facility for special teams meetings last week. His return to the practice field came just 15 days after the operation.
Sanchez declined to disclose the nature of the cancer or the location of the tumor, but he said all the recovery feedback he was received from the doctors has been positive. It’s too soon to make a determination about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, but just returning to the locker room so soon is a major step.
“It was just great to be around my brothers, just being on the field period,” Sanchez said. “I was already grateful before. Everybody has already asked me, ‘How do you feel?’ And I’m just like, ‘Man, I never took one day for granted since the day I stepped into this building.’ After this, I’m even more grateful just to be out there around my brothers, watching them go to work. It’s been crazy watching them on TV and knowing all these guys. I was just blessed to be out there today.”
Sanchez has much for which to be grateful, starting with the fact the cancer was caught early before it had a chance to spread.
He didn’t notice anything amiss until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. That day’s practice was intense with the team off for the holiday the next day. Sanchez got through the punting portion as usual, but as he warmed up for kickoffs he was “feeling kind of weird.”
Sanchez mentioned something to assistant special teams coach Franky Ross, and that led to a conversation with the team’s medical staff. They recommended tests including MRIs and ultrasounds, and the cancer was soon discovered.
“It’s one of those things that you never think is going to happen to you,” Sanchez said. “I never thought it was going to happen to me, either, because I’m young and when you’re young you think you can do anything and you’re going to be fine for a long time.”
By the time game day rolled around, teammates like long snapper Luke Rhodes, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone were aware of the diagnosis.
But Sanchez didn’t go out of his way to inform the team at large. Blankenship handled kickoffs and Sanchez punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards during a 45-26 loss.
“I wasn’t looking for any sort of pity or anything like that,” he said. “I was just going to go out there – my mentality was to go out there and do my best for them to try to help them win the game. Obviously, that didn’t go as planned, but everybody didn’t really know and when they found out I received so much support. It was unbelievable.”
Among the countless well-wishers was former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano. The Chicago Bears defensive coordinator who won a battle with leukemia in Indianapolis in 2012 sent a personal video message to Sanchez.
“He is the one that was here my rookie year, gave me the opportunity,” Sanchez said. “He believed in me and all that stuff. … It’s crazy because he went through his own situation, and it was amazing to hear from Coach Chuck.”
Others around the league who sent messages of support included Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch as well as Titans punter Brett Kern.
Sanchez had a long list of people to thank including the Irsay family, head coach Frank Reich, general manager Chris Ballard, his teammates and Colts fans.
He noted the support he received from all corners and the unique circumstances he found himself in.
“I’m just so grateful for the doctors here in the Colts locker room and in Indiana as well,” Sanchez said. “It’s incredible how things pan out sometimes. I could have gone to any other team, and Indiana is, like, where it’s at for medicine. I’m just so grateful to be here with you guys, and it’s amazing to be back.”
INJURY REPORT
Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton did not practice Wednesday with knee injuries. They joined a list that included left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) and quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), who each played in last week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders with the same ailments.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (back), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (knee), defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and Sanchez were full participants.
