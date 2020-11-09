INDIANAPOLIS – No rest for the weary.
Just days after holding the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack in check, the Indianapolis Colts’ defense must face another top-10 ground game on the road Thursday night.
It’s a brutal back-to-back stretch with extreme importance. Coming off a 24-10 loss Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the road game against the Tennessee Titans isn’t absolutely a must-win proposition. But the Colts (5-3) trail Tennessee (6-2) by one game in the AFC South, and a two-game deficit on the wrong end of a tiebreaker is nobody’s idea of good start to the season’s second half.
Just about any scenario in which Indianapolis finds a way to beat the Titans begins with containing stud running back Derrick Henry. And that’s proved to be an elusive task over the years.
In eight career games against the Colts, Henry has averaged 5.9 yards per carry and has posted a pair of 100-yard games – including a 149-yard effort last year at Lucas Oil Stadium.
He was the lone running back to post big numbers against Indianapolis in 2019, but revenge won’t be part of the preparation this week.
“This is a new year, new team for us,” Colts defensive end Justin Houston said during a video call Monday. “They have new guys. So it’s definitely a new feel. Last year is gone. It’s over with and done with.”
Henry, however, is not.
The 26-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner has 843 yards – at 4.6 yards per carry – and eight touchdowns this season. He trails Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook by 5 yards in his race for a second consecutive NFL rushing title.
Indianapolis held Cook to 63 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries during a 28-11 victory in September, and Tennessee has plenty of respect for this defense.
“They play as a unit,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “You see a lot of coordination and communication, all their speed, disruptive up front. They play very well. They are well-coached, and they have really good players.”
That wasn’t enough last week against the Ravens.
Despite holding Baltimore to 18 rushing yards in the first half and 2.9 yards per carry overall, the Colts didn’t get nearly enough production from the offense and watched the visitors pull away in the second half.
The challenge against the Titans will be different.
The Ravens rely on an option attack spearheaded by quarterback Lamar Jackson that keeps defenses on their heels and plays a kind of shell game with the football. Tennessee tends to just line up, punch the defense in the face and see how long the opponent can stand it.
At 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, Henry moves with the power of his bulk and the quickness and agility of a much smaller man.
But there’s little – if any – question in how he’ll be deployed.
“It’s back to more of a pro-style offense,” Houston said. “So it’s bounce left, bounce right and plunge. So you just gotta stop the run. I feel like if you stop the run, that kinda slows everything down they like to do.”
TIME CHANGE
The NFL announced Monday the Nov. 22 game against the Green Bay Packers has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.
The Colts will host up to 12,500 fans for that contest, and a limited number of tickets remain available. Tickets can be purchased at Colts.com/tickets or TicketMaster.com, and health and safety guidelines are available at Colts.com/gameday.
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis held a walk-through practice Monday, and the injury report is an estimation of what it would have looked like for a full session.
Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and Jack Doyle (concussion) were the only players not to participate because of injuries. Colts head coach Frank Reich said Doyle is unlikely to clear league protocol in time for Thursday’s game.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin) was a full participant after missing Sunday’s game against the Ravens.
