INDIANAPOLIS – It must have been a frightening night for rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed during his weekly video call Monday that Pittman underwent surgery to relieve pressure in his calf late Sunday night and will miss playing time.
Pittman was injured after leaping for an incomplete pass during the first half of Sunday’s 36-7 victory against the New York Jets and received treatment in the locker room. But he returned in the second half and finished with three catches for 26 yards.
Later in the night, he developed more severe symptoms and called the Colts’ training staff. Doctors quickly got involved, and a meeting was set up.
Pittman was diagnosed with compartment syndrome –a condition in which increased pressure cuts off the blood flow to a muscle that can cause serious complications – and underwent emergency surgery.
Reich had few specific details, but it was his understanding the situation was caught early and has been primarily resolved.
Indianapolis has first-hand knowledge of how serious the condition can be. Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni dealt with it during his playing career and had an infection develop after surgery that worsened the injury.
“I know (the surgery) went well,” Reich said. “I know we’re very optimistic about him healing and getting back before too long. But the exact timetable? Just not ready to put a number of weeks on that yet.”
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Pittman will be out until after the team’s bye week, which would put the earliest date for his return as Nov. 1 against the Detroit Lions.
It marked the third straight week the Colts have lost at least one offensive starter.
Running back Marlon Mack was lost for the season after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and wide receiver Parris Campbell is out indefinitely after spraining his MCL and PCL early in the Week 2 win against the Minnesota Vikings. The team confirmed Monday that Campbell will soon undergo a medical procedure, but he is not expected to be out for the season.
Tight end Jack Doyle also missed the Vikings game with ankle and knee injuries but returned last week against the Jets.
Pittman played 92% of the offensive snaps against Minnesota but was in just 58% of the time with the injury Sunday. Zach Pascal played 93% of the snaps against New York, the highest total of any wide receiver.
Ashton Dulin and Daurice Fountain also could see more snaps with Pittman out. Indianapolis also signed veteran Marcus Johnson to the practice squad last week.
Fountain made his first two career receptions for 23 yards against the Jets, and Dulin has three career receptions for 23 yards.
Johnson had 23 catches for 379 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with Indianapolis over the past two seasons.
DEFENSE NEVER RESTS
With just Monday night’s game remaining in Week 3, the Colts ranked first in the NFL allowing an average of 225.3 yards per game and second with an average of 15 points surrendered.
Indianapolis also led the league with six interceptions.
But Reich preached caution with those stats, pointing out he’d call it a small sample size if the numbers were higher than the defense prefers.
“Obviously, I’m fired up about our defense,” Reich said. “I think we’re gonna play great the whole year. But it’s a small sample size. We still have a lot to prove. We believe in our guys. We believe we’re gonna be a top-notch defense when it’s all said done after the season’s over, but it’s a small sample size.
“We shouldn’t be getting too giddy about how many yards ahead we are in the stats, as far as everybody else. We’ve got a lot of good teams coming that we’ll be facing. We’ve gotta play our best football ahead of us, but (we’re) really happy with the way they’re playing so far.”
REINFORCEMENTS COMING?The Colts expect a trio of players to return to the practice field this week.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has missed the last two games with an unspecified stomach illness, and tight end Trey Burton and defensive tackle Sheldon Day are eligible to return from injured reserve.
“Rock will be back at practice this week,” Reich said. “We’ll evaluate him. Not sure (of his) status as we go, but at some point he’ll be back to practice this week. And we’ll see. We’ll be optimistic and, hopefully, we can get him going.”
The team is taking a similar approach with Burton (calf) and Day (knee).
“We’ll get them back at practice,” Reich said, “evaluate how they’re doing and make the roster decisions from there.”
