INDIANAPOLIS – Few attributes are valued inside an NFL locker room more than versatility.
Starters have the luxury of specializing in a specific skill. Everyone else must be ready to fill a number of different roles at a moment’s notice.
Rookies generally are spared from this to a degree as they adjust to the professional level. That’s even more true during this pandemic-stricken season where on-field work has been limited or canceled and newcomers will take their first competitive snaps with their teams when the regular season opens next week.
Danny Pinter sticks out in this environment.
A former star tight end at South Bend Adams, he switched to offensive tackle for his final two years at Ball State. Now the Indianapolis Colts rookie has lined up at guard, center and even as an extra blocker at tight end in the team’s “jumbo” package.
It’s an impressive feat in essentially his first month of practice after being selected in the fifth round.
“He’s adapted very well,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He has great football IQ to be able to do that. Ideally, you don’t have to do that to guys. Ideally, you want to stick a rookie at one spot and let them learn one spot and get good at one spot and then gradually phase in a second position and then so on and so forth.
“But, just for a variety of reasons, we’ve put him under the gun, and he’s responded to that.”
Pinter’s role is reminiscent of former Indianapolis offensive lineman Joe Haeg.
In four seasons as a fifth-round pick out of North Dakota State, Haeg played all five offensive line positions and appeared in 55 regular season games with 35 starts. When Haeg signed a one-year contract to compete for a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, it left a hole on the roster Pinter is uniquely suited to fill.
Pinter gained 30 pounds to move from tight end to tackle at Ball State, and he worked at guard and center on the all-star circuit following his senior season in anticipation of moving inside as a pro. He even scored a pair of touchdowns for the Cardinals – one rushing and one receiving – though that’s not a skill set the Colts appear poised to tap into. Yet.
“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment,” Pinter said of his revolving training camp roles. “There are definitely little techniques that switch up with each position, but I’m just trying to keep as open a mind as I can and just attack each position.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience, but I feel like each single day I’ve grinded away and gotten better at each position.”
Offensive line depth is among the few concerns on Indianapolis’ roster.
Veteran Le’Raven Clark appears to be the front-runner as the third tackle, and Jake Eldrenkamp likely will serve as the primary backup at both guard spots.
Pinter could be the universal adapter of the bunch, backing up center Ryan Kelly and filling in anywhere along the front as needed.
“He looks really good at center, has the football IQ to play that position with what we demand from our center,” Reich said. “He’s athletic, so he can do all the things that we need the center to do. At guard, he’s strong enough and stout enough to take on those big defensive tackles. Then we played him some at tight end when we put extra linemen at tight end. We know he’s played tackle, so in a pinch, he could do that as well.
“He’s a very talented guy, very smart guy, great teammate, really great draft pick, very glad he is here.”
TOUGH WEEKEND
The Colts must trim their roster to the 53-man regular season limit by 4 p.m. Saturday.
That process began this week with the releases of fullback Roosevelt Nix and wide receiver Artavis Scott, but it figures to be a challenging task moving forward.
“With as talented of a roster as we have right here, it’s difficult to do,” Reich said. “It makes the job tough. A lot of these players will end up back here with the 16-man practice squad, and I think many of them will end up somewhere. I feel really good about the development of our roster.”
HOME FRONT
Indianapolis announced Friday it will welcome 2,500 fans for the home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The figure was determined in concert with the Marion County Public Health Department, and the team plans to meet with the department as early as next week to determine guidelines for future games. The Colts will announce procedures for distributing tickets and for providing refunds for tickets already sold in the near future.
Specific health and safety guidelines for fans and stadium personnel also will be announced next week.
“Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe – which includes a reduced stadium capacity on game day,” Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said in a statement. “We will continue to work with local health officials on steps that will allow our season to go on as safely as possible with fans in the stands. And we continue to appreciate the patience of all our fans as we navigate the fluid nature of this pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.