INDIANAPOLIS – There are chip blocks, and then there’s the borderline assault Zach Pascal committed against Vic Beasley Jr. on Dec. 13.
With the Indianapolis Colts playing a must-win road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Pascal was assigned to give an assist to left tackle Anthony Castonzo on a play that became a swing pass to running back Nyheim Hines on the opposite side.
It’s not an unusual ask of wide receivers in this offense, but Pascal’s execution stood out. With the defensive end completely focused on Castonzo dropping into his set, Pascal took a quick step to his right and lowered his shoulder and hip forcefully into Beasley. The impact lifted the defender off his feet and he fell hard on his back as Castonzo simply leaned over and placed a hand on his chest to keep him in place.
Pascal was so proud of the highlight on the flight home, he raced over to offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s seat to make sure the coach saw the clip.
“We know this is a physical sport, and the physical team wins the game,” Sirianni said. “When you can get physical play from your receivers, then that really helps out tremendously. Zach sets the tone for a lot of – people feed off Zach. He smoked that guy on that chip, and Anthony Castonzo really didn’t have to do anything but put his hands on him and keep him there. I know that Anthony liked that.”
That block was an extreme example, but Pascal’s physical play is not uncommon.
After being cut by the Washington Football Team and the Tennessee Titans, Pascal’s willingness to do the dirty work helped him find a home with the Colts in 2018.
He still carries a chip on his shoulder as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, and his work ethic and professionalism has made him a locker room favorite.
He’s also capable of impressing with the ball in his hands when called upon.
Indianapolis’ ongoing game of musical chairs with the offensive skill position players highlighted Pascal on Sunday. Two days after his 26th birthday, the 6-foot-2, 214-pound receiver caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns during a 27-20 victory against the Houston Texans.
That included a 5-yard touchdown reception for the go-ahead score on which Pascal adjusted his route to account for penetration from the defensive end and then won a foot race with a cornerback to the end zone.
Pascal’s ability to impact a game in so many ways with his physicality, intelligence and skill is why Sirianni has repeatedly said he wants his sons to grow up to play football like the wide receiver. It’s the highest compliment he can give a player.
Pascal insists his willingness to do whatever the situation calls for is just a natural progression of his fight to make the roster in the first place.
“I feel like it’s the struggle,” he said. “Not even the struggle, but the journey that I had to get to where I’m at today. I don’t want to take plays for granted or put myself in a position where I can eventually get hurt or lose my spot. So every play, I’m just going hard and just continuing to try and be aggressive and play to how I play.
“I used to play defense in high school. I guess that’s kind of where my aggressiveness came from, with all the blocking and stuff. Just continue to play my game and just do what I’m asked.”
It’s the finer details where Pascal truly shines.
Anyone can watch his pancake block and see the power and aggression. It’s equally easy to spot the athleticism as Pascal dove over the goal line for the go-ahead score.
But the decision to cut off his assigned route and circle back to make himself more available to quarterback Philip Rivers, who received unexpected pressure on the play? That’s another level.
A trained eye reveals multiple layers to Pascal’s game – like the textbook execution on his 11-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.
“When we sit around and talk internally – and we all respect Zach for what he brings to the table, and Zach is just so unselfish. He’s never – he’s just an unselfish player,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “That first touchdown (Sunday), I was just watching the replay of it again today, over and over again. His footwork at the top of that route — the kind of double-move break to the skinny nod there that Philip hit him on – you can’t run that route any better than he ran it. He’s a great player.”
PRO BOWLERS
Three Indianapolis stars were named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster Monday — center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson.
Nelson becomes the third player in franchise history to be named a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons, joining Andrew Luck (2012-14) and Alan Ameche (1955-57).
It’s the second straight selection for Kelly and Leonard.
ROSTER MOVE
With Rigoberto Sanchez back in the lineup, punter Ryan Allen was released Monday from the practice squad.
Allen averaged 46 yards on six punts in place of Sanchez over two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.