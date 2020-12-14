INDIANAPOLIS – Kenny Moore trusted his instincts.
With the Indianapolis Colts clinging to a 17-14 lead late in the second quarter, the Las Vegas Raiders faced third-and-8 from Indy’s 13-yard line. Moore’s initial read from his slot cornerback position was wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, but he noticed quarterback Derek Carr “eyeing” tight end Darren Waller prior to the snap.
Moore read Renfrow’s route and dismissed the threat. Then he made arguably the defensive play of the year in the NFL.
Correctly guessing Carr would look to Waller for the go-ahead touchdown and not settle for a tying field goal, Moore shifted his coverage. As the pass arrived, he leapt and caught the football in one hand with his arm fully extended. He cradled the ball with that hand as he fell to the ground and preserved Indianapolis’ halftime lead in what became a 44-27 victory.
Colts head coach Frank Reich compared the catch to something more commonly seen from human highlight-reel wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but Moore insisted he was just doing his job.
“Certain instances, you want to make a pass breakup, but I told myself to catch it,” Moore said. “I couldn’t flip my hips to get better body control, but I just had to jump the highest I could to go get it.”
The takeaway provided a measure of redemption after a tough start.
Late in the first quarter, Moore appeared to momentarily lose tight end Fabian Moreau in coverage. By the time he recovered, he was far enough out of position the pass cleared his outstretched arm.
With just one defender to beat behind Moore, Moreau cruised into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.
There was also adversity on the drive that ended with the interception. Moore was called for a horse-collar tackle against Waller, tacking 15 yards onto a 29-yard gain and giving Las Vegas a first down at Indianapolis’ 15-yard line.
“That cannot happen,” Moore said. “It’s my second (horse collar) of the season, so I was pretty frustrated that drive. But just being in this defense and being coachable, we’re coached to stay poised throughout the down and each play. You just gotta stay on the cycle of the snap. Each play is gonna be a new play, so (you) just gotta keep playing.”
Having protected the lead with his interception, Moore’s redemption tour continued with a fourth-quarter play that put the final nail in the Raiders’ coffin.
On the first snap from scrimmage after Jonathan Taylor’s 3-yard touchdown run gave the Colts a 34-20 lead with 9:23 remaining, Moore stripped Renfrow after a short reception and the fumble was recovered by defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth.
Indianapolis ran two more minutes off the game clock before Rodrigo Blankenship’s 35-yard field goal essentially put the game out of reach.
The big plays were right in character for Moore, who leads the Colts with a career-high four interceptions and is tied with veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes with 11 passes defended. Moore also has 59 tackles, a sack and the forced fumble.
“We have a lot of playmakers in all three phases,” Reich said. “Everybody has that ability, but Kenny consistently shows that in practice, and that’s one of the things that we talk about a lot – that you work hard on those kinds of plays in practice, and then they show up in the game. I mean, not that we’ve seen that kind of catch in practice because that is one of those once-in-a-lifetime catches.
“But the strip attempts and stuff like that, that’s something that he’s masterful at, and you see that in practice all the time.”
There’s no questioning Moore’s drive.
He entered the league as an undrafted free agent and was cut from his first training camp by the New England Patriots.
He has nine interceptions and 25 passes defended over the past three seasons, and he’s widely regarded as one of the best blitzing defensive backs in the league. But he’s still waiting for his first Pro Bowl berth, and his name is rarely mentioned by the national media.
Not that he’d ever court such attention.
“I want to be the underdog,” Moore said. “I want to have the chip on my shoulder. No one owes me anything. I’ve always been the guy in the back of the line. I’ve always been the one to have to overcome things. Nothing was given to me, growing up and coming to this point.
“So everything that has happened I have worked for with God’s grace and mercy. So I’m just gonna keep working.”
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Jordan Glasgow returned from Las Vegas on a private charter after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday and will continue quarantining at home.
Darius Leonard and Xavier Rhodes left the win against the Raiders early with injuries, but Reich said neither ailment appears serious at this point.
“We’re optimistic that they’ll be fine,” Reich added.
