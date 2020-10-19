INDIANAPOLIS – Marcus Johnson never lost faith.
He’s never played three consecutive seasons in the same city, and he hoped he’d finally found a home in Indianapolis. Then a hamstring injury cost him most of training camp, and he was cut again before the regular season started.
Johnson could have been angry. He could have lashed out. Instead, he simply went back to work.
The Colts brought him back to the practice squad, and after being called up each of the past two weeks he was officially elevated to the active roster Tuesday. On Sunday, he had the team’s best game by a wide receiver this season.
Johnson caught five passes for 108 yards, helping Indianapolis rally from a 21-point deficit to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 31-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“These last two training camps have been tough,” Johnson said of being cut in 2019 and 2020. “But I just had peace, you know what I mean? I leaned on my faith during those times. I knew that Indy was a great opportunity even when I had those setbacks, and it was just God’s plan for me to be back here two years in a row.”
His 55-yard reception during the second quarter against Cincinnati only seemed Heaven-sent.
Johnson broke free down the right sideline, and quarterback Philip Rivers dropped a pass nearly on his numbers. Jonson nearly scored, but safety Vonn Bell got just enough of him to trip him up at the 1-yard line. Tight end Trey Burton scored three plays later on a run out of the wildcat formation, and the Colts got their first score.
That came after the offense ran just eight plays in the first quarter, including a lost fumble by tight end Jack Doyle on the second snap, and fell into a three-touchdown hole.
“We needed just to get some first downs just to feel like we played,” Rivers said. “I don’t think anyone was sweating offensively. It was like we weren’t out there in the first quarter.”
Johnson’s big play changed all of that.
It shouldn’t have come as a surprise. After injuries to Parris Campbell (knee) and Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) racked the wide receiver depth chart, Johnson has made a habit of making the most of his opportunities.
He had one catch for 27 yards in his debut against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 4, and he added three catches for 53 yards last week against the Cleveland Browns. Despite playing just 64 snaps in the two games combined.
But Rivers noticed Johnson’s big-play potential during the ramp-up period prior to training camp in August. Then the injury set in, and Johnson moved to the back burner.
The wide receiver’s quick rapport with the quarterback helped sustain him as he fought to get back to the roster.
“I’m back, and I’m here now, and, like I said, it’s like you pick up where you left off,” Johnson said. “For him to be a vet, and me being a deep threat, like I said, it’s been love these last three games.”
SECOND-QUARTER SURGE
Rivers ignited the Colts’ rally with a huge second quarter.
He threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the period as Indianapolis cut a 21-0 deficit to three points at the half. It was the second-highest yardage total in a single quarter by a quarterback this season.
Dallas’ Dak Prescott threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 4.
“I’ve been around Philip enough to know that when he gets in the zone, which is more times than not, this is the kind of performance that we expect from him,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He played great.”
FINISHING TOUCH
Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow correctly diagnosed the Colts’ defense on Cincinnati’s final offensive play. Indianapolis was in “palms,” a coverage similar to “quarters” in which the two safeties and two cornerbacks are each responsible for one quarter of the field.
Despite Burrow’s read, Colts rookie safety Julian Blackmon was able to disguise his individual coverage and intercepted the ball at the 23-yard line to end the game.
“No, I did not (see Blackmon),” Burrow admitted. “I knew he was over there somewhere. I didn’t know he was that tight.”
