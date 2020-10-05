INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL’s most dominant defense through the first four weeks of the 2020 season could face a major test of its depth Sunday.
Many questioned Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s decision to keep seven linebackers on the 53-man roster, but he maintained the team likes the group as a whole and didn’t want to risk losing any of them. Now those numbers could be essential.
Four linebackers are dealing with some degree of injury concern coming out of a physical 19-11 victory at Chicago. Matthew Adams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve last week, the Colts lost all-pro Darius Leonard (groin) late in the first half against the Bears and Bobby Okereke (thumb) and E.J. Speed (elbow) were added to the wounded list Monday.
Head coach Frank Reich said Okereke was scheduled to undergo “a procedure” on the thumb Monday, and Speed was slated to undergo further scans on the elbow. If all three injured linebackers can’t play this week against the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis suddenly will be very inexperienced at what had been its deepest position.
Anthony Walker led the Colts with 11 tackles while playing a season-high 53 snaps against Chicago. But the only other confirmed healthy players at the position are Zaire Franklin and rookie Jordan Glasgow.
Franklin has appeared in 36 games with two starts over his two-plus seasons with Indianapolis, but he’s played just seven defensive snaps this year. Glasgow was a sixth-round pick this spring out of Michigan, primarily as a special-teams ace.
He blocked a punt on the opening drive against the Bears and has three special-teams tackles over the first four weeks. Depending on how the week plays out, Glasgow’s role could increase significantly against the Browns.
“There’s no free rides here,” Reich said after praising Glasgow’s performance on special teams. “This isn’t college. We’ve got a limited roster. So you’ve gotta be able to step in and play winning football.”
Indianapolis believes whoever is in the game Sunday will do just that, but the challenge is immense.
Cleveland has the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense, with a hefty average of 204.5 yards per game. The Browns were forced to place leading rusher Nick Chubb on injured reserve Monday, but he accounted for just 43 of the team’s 307 rushing yards in a 49-38 win against the Dallas Cowboys last week.
“Obviously, they’re No. 1 in the NFL in rushing yards per game, had a bunch last week,” Reich said. “They’re a talented offense. Our defense has been pretty stout in this area, so it’s gonna be a great battle. Obviously, our ability to stop the run is gonna be of priority importance.”
The Colts held Chicago to just 28 rushing yards last week and have surrendered an average of 77 yards through the first four games.
Big-ticket offseason acquisition DeForest Buckner has done a lot to solidify the front seven, and Indianapolis has 17 tackles for loss. But the uncertainty at linebacker will be a closely monitored storyline throughout the week.
If either Leonard or Okereke can play, the Colts likely will breathe a bit easier.
But they’ll make no excuses in any case.
“The guys who can play are gonna play, and they’re gonna play well,” Reich said. “And we believe they’re gonna play well. It doesn’t change for us. There is no other alternative mindset. Whatever the injuries are, they mount up or however many or to whom, it makes no difference. Sure, each one is important. You care about every person, and it means something to us personally. But, as far as the team is concerned, that doesn’t change our mindset.
“The Browns don’t care. We’ve gotta stop the run no matter who’s out there.”
BLOCKED PUNT
Speaking of Glasgow, his partially blocked punt led to the Colts’ first touchdown at Chicago. But the execution wasn’t perfect.
The rookie linebacker grazed the ball instead of getting all of it. It led to a short kick and a short field for Indianapolis, but it could have ended up directly in the end zone.
“Great rush,” Reich said. “Would love to see him get that punt clean, right? He was there in time to kind of get it clean, and I know (special teams coordinator) Bubba (Ventrone) and (assistant) Frankie (Ross) work on that with those guys a lot. When you get through that clean, you don’t want a partially blocked punt. You want to get that thing clean off the foot, make it go the other way and then pick it up and score.
“But a really good job by Jordan. He’s been consistent, really, from Day 1 for us on the coverage units and in every phase that he’s been doing, just getting better and better.”
OTHER INJURY NEWS
In addition to Leonard, Okereke and Speed, the Colts have two other injury situations to keep a close eye on this week.
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (rib) was banged up at Chicago and would match up against Cleveland’s Myles Garrett on Sunday – an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate on track for 20 sacks.
Cornerback T.J. Carrie – who has two interceptions and missed the Bears game – also continues to nurse a hamstring injury.
“All five of those guys, we’ll evaluate them this week and really just see how they progress this week,” Reich said.
