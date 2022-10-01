INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is closer to game day than he has been at any point since walking off the field Jan. 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Indianapolis Colts’ three-time All-Pro linebacker is listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“He’s had three pretty good days, continued to make progress,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “So let’s see how he responds. Get together with the medical staff, get together with Shaq, (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I, (defensive coordinator) Gus (Bradley) – kind of look at the tape one more time and then make that decision.”
Leonard had back surgery in June to alleviate pain in his ankle that has persisted since Week 4 of his rookie season in 2018. After he sat out of OTAs and mandatory mini-camp because of the ankle this spring, it was determined a nerve in his lower back was the primary cause of the discomfort.
Leonard missed all of training camp rehabbing from the surgery and began practicing the week before the regular season. Friday’s practice marked the 14th straight session with full participation for the three-time Pro Bowler.
On Thursday, Leonard described some of the challenges this long journey has presented.
“People think that it was just back and ankle,” he said. “There’s a lot of nerve things that went wrong. So, practicing for four weeks, people gotta understand that first week it was just nothing but stiffness. Second week, OK, now let me see how can I cover ground? Third week, OK, let me see how can I tackle? Can I tackle in space? Can I move left and right? Can I do things that I know I’m supposed to do?
“But that’s what it all comes down to. It’s not just me practicing. Yes, I practiced full, but you gotta know in depth why am I practicing? Why am I just practicing? Why am I not playing? So just know if I’m able to play, I’m out there and I’m giving everything I’ve got. But if I can’t, I’ve gotta respect that. I can’t put this team in jeopardy of losing, knowing that I’m out there, knowing that they’re better with me standing on the sideline.”
Veteran Zaire Franklin has played well in Leonard’s absence, leading the team with 30 tackles – including 22 solo stops.
The pair have been close friends since entering the NFL together in 2018, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years. They are one another’s biggest fans, and Franklin will be as excited as anybody if No. 53 is back on the field Sunday.
“Obviously, we all know what he brings,” Franklin said. “Just taking the ball away, that big play (ability) and then honestly just that energy on the field. We all can feel it. That’s why it’s so important for him to travel with us, be among the team, because we just know what having 5-3 around means.”
Franklin’s high level of play gave Leonard confidence to make the right decision in each of the first three weeks. He said he had to look in the mirror and honestly answer whether he was the best answer on the field.
That remains to be seen for Week 4, and a rotation is possible. Leonard could be on a snap count in his first action of the season, with Franklin and E.J. Speed filling in the gaps.
Indianapolis has been patient with this process, but the anticipation for Leonard’s return is palpable.
“I’m not going to lie, (Franklin’s play) definitely helps (everyone be patient),” Reich said. “As great as Zaire is playing – and he’s playing great – you still want to get Shaq back on the field as soon as you can because for four years, he’s proven he’s if not the best linebacker in the NFL, he’s certainly one of them.”
THEY SAID IT
“I look forward to it, knowing you have a chance to play against a physical opponent, knowing it’s a heavyweight battle between two physical teams. It’s gonna be a dogfight. I’m looking forward to it.” – Franklin on the bi-annual showdown with the Titans.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) did not practice all week but was listed as questionable. Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) also is questionable.
Defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and safety Amani Hooker (concussion) were ruled out for Tennessee.
Wide receiver Cody Hollister (back) did not practice Thursday or Friday and is questionable. Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck), cornerback Roger McCreary (back) and wide receiver Kyle Phillips (shoulder) are also questionable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.