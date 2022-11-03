INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor fully earned his superstar status during last year’s victory against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.
When the Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for a rematch Sunday, however, it’s unclear whether the All-Pro running back even will be in uniform.
Taylor’s star-crossed season continued in last week’s 17-16 loss against the Washington Commanders with a re-aggravation of the injured ankle that cost him two games last month.
The 23-year-old has missed the first two days of practice this week while receiving treatment for the injury.
“There are a lot of tricks to the trade that you can do to try to speed the (rehab) process up, but I just have to continue to attack it while I’m in the building, while I’m at home,” Taylor said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “That’s the only thing that I can do.”
One year after setting franchise records with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, Taylor is suffering throw career lows in yards per game (77) and yards per attempt (4.3).
His only 100-yard game came in the season opener against the Houston Texans, and he’s been slowed by the dual demons of his ankle injury and a struggling offensive line.
The Colts (3-4-1) rank 29th in the NFL with an average carry of just 3.7 yards overall.
It can be a lot for a young player to process, but running backs coach Scottie Montgomery believes Taylor is headed in the right direction.
“I don’t think he has gotten to the level of frustration,” Montgomery said. “Sometimes, when you’re really young, the eagerness to get back will outweigh the frustration. I think, from a schematic standpoint, we’ve all got to hit at the right time.
“When you’re a little bit injured or this doesn’t quite happen, some of those runs that he would have made before – they just don’t come out of there. So we’re going to get better, of course, as he gets better physically. He’s working now to get better physically. That helps also up front (with) what we’re doing and how we do it, if we have a dynamic player (in the backfield).”
There were some positive steps forward the last two weeks. Taylor’s 5.8 yards per carry Oct. 23 at the Tennessee Titans was his second-best average of the season, and his 76 yards last week against the Commanders was his second-best total of the year.
The problem? Indianapolis lost both games and scored a total of 26 points.
Taylor broke a 27-yard run – his longest of the year – off an RPO against Washington, but the truly big runs like the 67-yarder that sealed last year’s win against the Patriots have been absent from his game.
“There’s definitely a bunch of runs you can see (on film) that are just one block away from going to the house or just maybe one (more) bit of a second of patience and letting that hole develop just a bit more to going to the house,” Taylor said. “So we’ve been close all year. It’s just a matter of sticking to the plan (and) making sure we trust one another, as well. I mean, that’s another big factor.
“If something just seems muddy at first, just stay with it, stay with it, and then it opens up like the red sea.”
THEY SAID IT
“Obviously, he was on a rep count, and we’re trying to get him back to where – it’s two-fold. One, he’s coming back from the injury. Two, he’s also learning the defense. He’s had a ton of walk-thrus, but it’s nothing like going out there and playing. So it’s that gradual – keep feeding him, keep seeing him getting better and better and getting a better feel out there. It’s bringing him to where he’s back to an ‘A,’ and it’s a process that we’re going to get him there where he gains confidence in not only his ability physically but also understanding the game.” – defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s return to the lineup.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Taylor, cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) did not practice for a second straight day.
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart received a rest day.
Center Ryan Kelly (knee) again was limited, and linebacker E.J. Speed (ankle) was limited after being a full participant Wednesday.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (shoulder) again practiced in full, and he was joined by cornerback Stephon Gilmore (rib) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) – who were upgraded from out and limited, respectively.
