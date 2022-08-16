WESTFIELD, Ind. – Anyone who caught last week’s season debut of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” knows the Detroit Lions have run a physical training camp.
Head coach Dan Campbell famously asked for players who will bite the kneecaps off opponents’ limbs during his introductory news conference, if there’s any question about the mentality he wants to instill.
The Lions will be at Grand Park on Wednesday and Thursday for joint practices ahead of Saturday’s exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium. And there figures to be a little more charge in the atmosphere.
“It’s an opportunity to go against another team, see another scheme,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s going to be competitive. It’s going to get chippy. Everybody’s used to it. That’s how these practices are. Go out there, execute, trust what they’ve been coached on, trust what they’ve been doing in practice and getting the reps and not making it bigger than what it is.”
The joint practices could be the closest star running back Jonathan Taylor comes to live action this summer. He’s not expected to see action in any of the three preseason games, and none of the starters are expected to play in the game against Detroit.
The practices will have a different intensity with the offense and defense getting the chance to square off against someone from outside the family.
“Joint practice is always my favorite part of training camp just because I feel like it’s really the only time you really get to hone your skills against somebody outside of the building,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “It’s a little different when you’re going against JT (Taylor) and (running back) Nyheim (Hines). Obviously, we push each other all year, but those are your guys so you want to take care of them to an extent. These other guys, I don’t care. We’re here to get better.”
The hitting won’t be live – in the sense ballcarriers won’t be taken to the ground very often, if at all – but it’s sure to be more violent than at any other point in camp so far.
For both teams, the goal will be to get as much work in as possible in a more controlled environment than a preseason game.
“I think it’s always good this time in training camp to go against a different team like this and have some good practices,” Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “So can we go into a situation like this and then stay true to our principles? Or do you see it’s another team, look at practice and you kind of get out of kilter.
“This team … we’re really watching that part. I’ve been really impressed with them. Every practice they come out with really good intensity, really good focus, so we expect the same these next two days.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Michael Pittman Jr. and Stephon Gilmore have an ongoing battle that has been one of the highlights of camp. On Tuesday, Pittman got the upper hand.
During 7-on-7 drills, he put a nifty double move on Gilmore to break open down the sideline for a big gain from quarterback Matt Ryan.
It was one of the few times any receiver has been able to create separation against the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in camp.
RYAN WATCH
Working mostly in first- and second-down drills, Ryan was 7-of-9 with no touchdowns or interceptions in 11-on-11 work. Pittman again was the leading receiver with three catches.
Ryan is 96-of-138 with seven touchdowns and three picks during camp overall.
THEY SAID IT
“It was definitely a fun experience for me to play an NFL game. But (I have) a lot to learn from, made some mistakes that aren’t acceptable. You go over the film, over and over again, you learn from your mistakes and you make sure they never happen again. You just get better for the next time.” – rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who played a team-high 48 snaps at Buffalo
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts cut four players Tuesday to get down to the 85-man limit – wide receiver Isaiah Ford, offensive tackle Brandon Kemp, cornerback Alex Myres and wide receiver Michael Young Jr.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver DeMichael Harris and linebacker Forrest Rhyne returned to practice Tuesday after extended absences. Cornerback Brandon Facyson also was back on the practice field after receiving treatment during Saturday’s game.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback Anthony Chesley, linebacker JoJo Domann, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive tackle Chris Williams did not participate Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.