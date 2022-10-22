INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard was outvoted.
The Indianapolis Colts’ three-time All-Pro linebacker wanted to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. But, coming off a fractured nose and concussion suffered in the first meeting between the teams Oct. 2 and after missing the majority of the preseason recovering from back surgery, the team believes it’s in Leonard’s best interest to get a little more recovery time.
It’s a decision the 27-year-old understands, even if it’s not the outcome he’d choose.
“You want to be out there with the guys,” Leonard said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “You want to play football. You want to do what you love. You want to do what you enjoy. But you can’t do it, and it sucks.
“It sucks. You feel like you’re letting the team down, feel like you’re letting the organization down and it sucks. It sucks standing on the sideline, not being able to able to go out there and help the guys win.”
Leonard only played 16 snaps against the Titans before a goal-line collision with teammate Zaire Franklin caved in his facemask and fractured his nose. He’s dealt with that fracture over the past two weeks while also advancing through the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Leonard cleared the concussion protocol Friday and is medically cleared for his injured nose and the back that kept him out of training camp and the first three games this season.
But Colts head coach Frank Reich and the staff believe it’s in the player’s best interest to take a little more time before returning to the field.
“With Shaq, we just kind of felt like he sustained a pretty serious injury on top of that concussion – on top of that a pretty significant procedure. And, for the last two weeks, he’s been completely inactive, not any physical activity, just kind of healing up,” Reich said. “We just think it’s the right thing. He has cleared the protocol. He has cleared concussion protocol as of today, but we just feel like it’s the right thing for him.
“It’s the right thing for our team – give him a week or two or whatever it takes for him to kind of get back after having this injury, the procedure and then two weeks of complete inactivity. So we’ll just monitor that week to week.”
Zaire Franklin has been a revelation as Leonard’s replacement at middle linebacker. He leads the NFL with 66 tackles and has double-digit stops in four of the Colts’ six games.
A captain on special teams, Franklin also has played 45% of the snaps in that phase.
While he waits for his own full-time return, Leonard has enjoyed watching the linebackers perform in his absence.
“They’ve done an amazing job,” he said. “Zaire’s leading the league in (combined) tackles. I think he’s second in solo tackles by one. Bobby’s (Okereke) doing a great job, and then EJ (Speed) coming in and killing things whenever he gets in the ballgame. So I think they’re doing a great job of stepping up, and that’s what we need.
“Especially in this defense, the linebackers got to find a way to make plays. The linebackers got to find a way to lead this defense. And that’s what they’re doing, so hopefully they can continue to get better each and every week and continue to carry this defense and continue to make plays.”
THEY SAID IT
“It sucked. It was the first game I’ve missed in my career. It means a lot to me. I want to be durable as I can. I feel like I’ve proven I’m durable, and I try to be available as much as I can. So I had to take that one to the chin last week, and it was a little bit hard. But it’s for the betterment of the team, and that’s what I’m all about is the team.” – running back Nyheim Hines on learning late last week he’d miss the 34-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6.
INJURY REPORT
On Friday, the Colts ruled out four players for Sunday’s game – defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), linebacker JoJo Domann (abdomen), wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion) and Leonard.
No other players were designated with an injury status for the showdown against the Titans.
Tennessee also ruled out four players – fullback Tory Carter (neck), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), guard Nate Davis (foot) and linebacker Joe Jones (knee).
Wide receiver Kyle Phillips (hamstring) was limited in Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable.
