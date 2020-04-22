INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard added to a busy Wednesday by filling another key void for the Indianapolis Colts.
On the eve of the NFL Draft, the fourth-year general manager checked another item off his to-do list by agreeing to terms with former Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton.
The team has not yet officially announced the deal, which was reported by Burton’s talent agency, EnterSports Management, on social media.
It’s another move aimed at increasing flexibility with the team’s seven draft picks. And it adds another target to new quarterback Philip Rivers’ arsenal.
The Colts have a need for a pass-catching tight end after watching Eric Ebron walk away to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Burton has the added appeal of experience with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich’s scheme.
Best known for throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles with 34 seconds left in the first half of Super Bowl 52, Burton played four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The last three included Reich as the offensive coordinator.
The 28-year-old had a breakout season with the Bears in 2018, setting career highs with 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns. But injuries limited Burton to just eight games last year.
Scheduled to count more than $8 million against the salary cap in 2020, Chicago cut ties with Burton on Saturday. He made 14 catches for 84 yards last year and was expendable in part because of the addition of veteran tight end Jimmy Graham.
Burton’s deal with the Colts reportedly is for just one year at the veteran minimum, about $910,000 for players with six years of experience.
Burton originally was recruited as a quarterback by former Florida head coach Urban Meyer, and he broke Tim Tebow’s single-game program record with six touchdowns against Kentucky as a freshman in 2010. Burton finished his college career with 976 receiving yards, 720 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as a wide receiver, tight end, fullback and quarterback.
He has 131 career catches for 1,282 yards and 12 scores in the NFL after being signed as an undrafted free agent by Philadelphia in 2014.
JOHNSON RETURNS
Indianapolis announced Wednesday it has re-signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to a one-year deal.
Johnson caught 17 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Colts last season. He was originally acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks just before the start of the 2018 regular season and has appeared in 23 games with six starts for Indianapolis and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 25-year-old has 28 career receptions for 424 yards and three scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.