INDIANAPOLIS – Trey Burton had the option to hand off to Nyheim Hines in the fourth quarter Sunday at Detroit.
The Indianapolis Colts tight end, who lined up as the quarterback in a wildcat formation at the Lions’ 2-yard line, made a cursory fake to Hines as he headed toward the corner and eventually the end zone.
But was Burton really thinking about giving the ball up for a reverse?
“No shot,” he said Monday during a video call from the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “No shot.”
Burton, most famous for his fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles with the Philadelphia Eagles just before halftime of Super Bowl 52, has scored on a wildcat run in each of the past two games for Indianapolis.
It’s a role he’s well-suited to play.
Long before his immortal Super Bowl moment, Burton tied Tim Tebow’s single-game school record with five rushing touchdowns for Florida against Kentucky in 2010. He’s picked up a first down or a touchdown on three of his eight career carries in the NFL.
“I really enjoy it,” Burton said of running the wildcat. “It’s probably one of the more fun things that I get to do. I told (offensive coordinator) Nick (Sirianni) and (head coach) Frank (Reich) and all those guys that I don’t do many things well, but one thing I can do really well is run the wildcat.
“I’ve done it my whole life. So I’m happy that they trust me to do it, and we’ve had a lot of success with it early on.”
It’s helped turn around the Colts’ red-zone struggles. After starting the season with just eight touchdowns on their first 19 red-zone trips, Indianapolis has found the end zone each of the last seven times it’s penetrated the opponent’s 20-yard line.
But that’s just part of Burton’s impact since returning from injured reserve in Week 4.
He’s already matched his 2019 total for receptions (14) and surpassed his yardage total from a year ago with 116. He also has one touchdown reception to complement his scoring runs.
“Trey is just a good football player,” Sirianni said. “He’s going to make plays when he has opportunity to make plays. And so, like all our playmakers, we’re just looking for ways to get him the football. And he can do it in a lot of different ways. He can do it in a lot of variety of ways. We’re excited, obviously, to have Trey on this football team, and (we) look for ways for him to make plays each week.”
Burton wouldn’t mind if that includes an expansion of the wildcat formation.
Thus far, Indianapolis only has used it at the goal line. But it could also be an option in short-yardage situations anywhere on the field.
Who knows? As the schedule stiffens over the next few weeks, Burton might even get a chance to add to his 118.7 career quarterback rating.
The 1-yard scoring strike to Foles off a reverse – forever remembered as the “Philly Special” – remains Burton’s lone career passing attempt.
The former high school quarterback knows an aerial threat is essential to wildcat success, and he’s keeping his arm warm just in case.
“At the end of the day, all you gotta do is do it once in this league, and then they have to prepare for it or at least respect it at the end of the day,” Burton said. “I know I can do it, and I’m confident in doing it for sure.”
INJURY REPORT
Reich said a preliminary report following Sunday’s game suggested rookie running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with “a little bit of an ankle” injury.
Taylor had just 11 carries for 22 yards against Detroit – his lowest numbers since the season opener at Jacksonville in both categories – but Reich said the injury was not a factor in the game plan. Jordan Wilkins got the bulk of the workload, gaining a career-high 89 yards and scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown on 20 carries.
Reich also confirmed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has cleared the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Bobby Okereke late in Sunday’s game.
Wide receivers T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Ashton Dulin (knee) continue to be monitored.
The Colts, like the rest of the NFL, will take Election Day off Tuesday and return to practice Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.