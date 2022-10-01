INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Luck went 11-0 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Indianapolis Colts are 2-4 in the rivalry since the quarterback’s sudden retirement and have lost three in a row at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Titans have scored an average of 36.7 points in those contests and won by an average of 12 points.
It’s a trend that’s received far less attention than the Week 1 woes or losing streak at Jacksonville, but it’s nearly as baffling and has cost the franchise dearly.
Tennessee is the two-time defending AFC South champion and has won four of the last five meetings in the series. And Colts owner Jim Irsay has been unequivocal in his desire to see the trend reversed.
“In order to get where you want to go, you’ve got to beat some of the best teams in the league, and they were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year and have won the division the last couple of years,” Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan said. “I think Jim made it very clear at the beginning of the year what he expects from all of us.”
Irsay’s comments to the team at the start of training camp in July are largely private. But he told the media weeks later he believes this season could be the start of a new golden era for the Colts and it’s time to start winning championships again.
Indianapolis hasn’t finished first in the AFC South since 2014, and it hasn’t won a postseason game since 2018. Those are two of the primary streaks the team hopes to end this year.
Each of those goals will be significantly more difficult to accomplish without a win against the Titans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We’re very amped up,” Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said. “Any time we have anyone coming into Lucas Oil, it’s a great day. It’s a chance for us to put on a show, to compete in front of all of the home fans. … It’s a divisional game, so everybody is super locked in.
“We know these are tough matchups always. We see each other twice a year, so we need to make sure we’re ready for any and everything they throw at us.”
Neither team is off to the start it hoped for.
Indianapolis (1-1-1) is winless in two division games – tying Houston in the season opener and being shut out at Jacksonville in Week 2 – and can’t afford to go a full cycle through the AFC South without a victory.
Tennessee (1-2) lost a heart-breaking home opener against the New York Giants on a missed field goal in the closing seconds and was throttled on the road in Buffalo in Week 2.
The Titans got their first win at home last week against the Las Vegas Raiders while the Colts were pulling out a thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Whichever team can carry over the momentum Sunday can join the Jaguars as the early division frontrunners and refocus on the high expectations it had entering the season. The loser will find itself again digging out of a hole of its own creation.
Success for the Colts means finding a way to solve their struggles defending their home turf from their rivals.
“They are a physical team,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “You always expect that when you play them. It starts up front. It starts up front on both sides of the ball, running the ball, stopping the run. I just think in this day and age – we’re in a passing league, but we play this game against these guys and a lot of it comes down to the run and stopping the run.
“So that’s being physical but also executing. We respect that. We respect how physical they are. So we need to match that.”
Both teams have struggled to establish their preferred bully credentials.
The Colts have allowed 12 sacks through the first three weeks and averaged just 3 yards per carry last week against the Chiefs.
Tennessee is surrendering a league-worst 5.8 yards per rushing attempt and enters the week with the NFL’s 20th-ranked run game on offense.
Indianapolis has shown an ability to overcome early game struggles in a small sample size. It erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit in the tie against the Texans and overcame five sacks, a lost fumble and two failed fourth-down conversions last week against the Chiefs.
In short, the Colts have been good in the clutch. The challenge now is to bring that performance consistently for a full 60 minutes.
“We’ve got a good group of guys that have that type of mindset, that regardless of how things shake out that you’re going to continue to compete,” Ryan said. “You’ve got to do it in this league. I mean, it’s going to be hard. But we’ve put ourselves in those situations, too, so it’s the balance of the two. It’s the understanding that, even if it is tough, we can find a way.
“But part of why it’s been tough is our own doing. There’s going to be times as we move on as a team where it’s maybe not our own doing, but we’ve got to be tough and resilient in those situations. But we’ve got to clean up our own stuff in the first three quarters of games.”
