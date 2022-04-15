INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts landed the big-name defensive player owner Jim Irsay hinted weeks ago might be on the way.
A source confirmed to CNHI Sports Indiana on Friday, two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has agreed to terms with Indianapolis. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal is for two years and $23 million with $14 million guaranteed.
Gilmore has battled injuries the past two seasons but was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he led the league with six interceptions and 20 pass deflections for the New England Patriots.
It’s the second veteran addition to the secondary this week. On Thursday, the Colts announced the signing of safety Rodney McLeod – a 31-year-old with 123 career starts and a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gilmore won the Super Bowl with New England following the 2018 season and long has been considered one of the best players in the league. A five-time Pro Bowler, the 31-year-old has 125 career starts with the Buffalo Bills, Patriots and Carolina Panthers since being drafted with the 10th overall pick out of South Carolina in 2012.
He joins a defense that featured Pro Bowlers in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II last year and traded for another one in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in March.
“You’re always looking for leadership at each position group,” new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said during his introductory news conference in February. “Every year is different. Just because you made the Pro Bowl this year doesn’t mean that you’ll make it next year. But the truth of the matter is there’s a Pro Bowl player at every position group – the D-line, the linebackers and the DBs.
“When you have that – it takes a skillset, a presence, hard work and a mentality to reach that level – and to have that at each position group is unique to walk into a situation like that.”
Gilmore played in just eight games with three starts for the Panthers last year, but he intercepted two passes and allowed just 9.4 yards per completion on 25 targets.
During his most recent healthy season in 2019, quarterbacks completed just 50.5% of their attempts against Gilmore, averaging 5.9 yards per target and posting a 44.1 rating.
If he can come close to the level he’s played at through most of his career, Gilmore gives Indianapolis an elite cover cornerback in Bradley’s scheme.
He’ll start alongside Moore, allowing rising third-year corner Isaiah Rodgers and free agent acquisition Brandon Facyson to compete for the No. 3 role.
McLeod brings championship mindset
INDIANAPOLIS – Rodney McLeod was impressed by the Indianapolis Colts’ tradition, but he’s even more hopeful about the franchise’s future.
Speaking to the media Thursday after signing a free-agent contract with Indianapolis, the veteran safety noted several factors that made the team a desirable landing spot.
Chief among them was the opportunity to chase another championship.
“I think the players and the organization (were attractive), just recognizing what the Colts have been able to do over the past couple years under Frank Reich and this new team,” McLeod said. “The defense specifically I was very impressed and honestly wanted to be a part of it and knowing that, I think with a few added pieces, a championship is destined.”
McLeod fills a role as a veteran leader in a young defensive secondary.
An undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2012, the 31-year-old has made 123 career starts over 10 seasons with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. McLeod won a Super Bowl with the Eagles following the 2017 season and has a history of making as big a difference off the field as he does on it.
He was named the NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award winner last year. McLeod’s off-field work includes Erika’s Change Our Future Foundation – a non-profit that delivered toys and shoes to families in need last Christmas and raised a reported $205,000 to support STEM and Black history education in Philadelphia area schools.
On the field, the Colts believe they’re getting a leader with championship experience. That will go over well with a defensive backs group that had an average age under 25 before the signings of McLeod and two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore this week.
“I think there’s a lot that I can obviously share from a culture standpoint and kind of what it takes to get to that (Super Bowl) level and win and be the best in the world,” McLeod said. “… I’m already walking into a room that has experience. These guys have made the playoffs (in 2020). They know what it takes. It’s now how can we get to that next step? And that next step is playing for a world title.”
McLeod has very little experience with new Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s Cover-3 scheme. He played two seasons under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams with the Rams and five seasons under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz with the Eagles, but his only experience with Bradley came in passing.
Jacksonville was interested in signing him after the 2012 draft while Bradley was the head coach, but he chose to play with Jeff Fisher in St. Louis instead.
“I know that there’s some background with Seattle and kind of their scheme, but I’m not sure up to this point whether or not that’s a huge focus,” McLeod said. “It will be interesting just to see and hear more about the scheme and how I’ll be utilized in the defense, as well as other players. But I know just from experience and being around (Bradley), he’s a great coach obviously being with Las Vegas last year, and I’m looking forward to building with him.”
McLeod has more experience with head coach Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator for the safety’s first two seasons in Philadelphia.
“Frank’s a great coach, as you all know,” he said. “I think that was obvious during his short time in Philly and being a huge reason on why we were able to win a title during that two-year span, that’s allowed him to be a head coach and lead a group of men. I’m excited to stand beside him and be a part of this new team.”
Injuries cost McLeod a total of seven games over the past two seasons, but he has five interceptions and 17 pass deflections over the past three seasons combined while making 42 starts.
His role is yet to be determined in Indy, with Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon penciled in as the starters. But Bradley likes to use a trio of safeties on the field at the same time, and McLeod is eager to find his place.
He also said his body feels good, and he’s ready to tackle a new challenge with a new franchise.
“All you can do is put your best foot forward and just look ahead, not looking in the past and just focusing on right now and how I can be an asset to this team and how we can go out there and win games,” McLeod said, “not only games in the regular season but playoffs and ultimately championships.”
