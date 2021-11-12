INDIANAPOLIS — The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t need to grab the Indianapolis Colts’ attention, but they did it anyway.
With an ugly 9-6 upset victory against the Buffalo Bills last week, Jacksonville (2-6) offered an unnecessary reminder it shouldn’t be overlooked. That never should have been a problem for the Colts (4-5) heading into Sunday’s battle at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis was the Jaguars’ only victim during a 1-15 season a year ago, losing the season opener 27-20 on the road. But it goes deeper than that.
The Colts needed a career-high 253 yards and two touchdowns from running back Jonathan Taylor to escape with a 28-14 victory against Jacksonville in Week 17 last season — a game Indianapolis needed to win to make the postseason. And the Jaguars are 3-2 in the last five meetings overall.
“Everybody knows we respect this team,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ve had good battles with this team in the time that we’ve been here. So (we have) a lot of respect for them coming in.”
Reich is 3-3 against Jacksonville, winning each time at home and losing every road game.
To continue that streak Sunday, Indianapolis must remain in character. The Colts have been the NFL’s second-most effective team at taking the football away, forcing 20 turnovers through the first nine games. The Jaguars have coughed the ball up 14 times through eight games, the sixth-highest total in the league.
Much of the fault for the turnovers can be placed on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft has been inconsistent during his rookie season.
Lawrence has completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,821 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s been sacked 13 times and fumbled three times.
But he has been effective with his feet, rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, and Indianapolis has had trouble containing mobile quarterbacks.
The Colts know pressure up front will be among the game’s biggest keys.
“Definitely,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “I feel like with rookie quarterbacks, it’s always mandatory — you have to get pressure on them. Speed their thought process up a little bit, can’t let them get comfortable back there, just really overwhelm them with pressure in the pocket, especially in the pass game obviously. It’s something that we really have to focus on this week.”
It becomes all the more important in light of Indianapolis’ banged-up defensive secondary.
Starting safeties Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis are on injured reserve, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) also will miss Sunday’s game. That leaves corners Kenny Moore II and Rock Ya-Sin — who has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the year — as the only healthy regular starters.
Andrew Sendejo and George Odum are again expected to fill in at safety, with Isaiah Rodgers stepping up as the third cornerback.
“I would say that every year is different with the health of your football team,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “That’s everybody in the league. Everybody in the league has their issues with injury, with guys in and out, and you just have to do the best job you’ve got with who you have, and I think that we have high confidence in our players.”
Confidence has not been an issue on offense.
The Colts have scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games and are now the seventh-highest scoring team in the league, averaging 27.2 points.
It’s been a balanced attack with quarterback Carson Wentz completing 63.3% of his passes for 2,198 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions while enjoying the emergence of a pair of young playmakers. Taylor has established himself as one of the league’s best running backs with 821 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 carries, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is enjoying a breakout season with 50 catches for 658 yards and five touchdowns.
Playing behind a rejuvenated offensive line, that unit must fuel any playoff push over the final eight weeks. With a logjam of contenders in the AFC — 10 of the conference’s 16 teams enter the week with four or five wins — the offense is one area in which Indianapolis can separate itself.
Even if the team is tuning out the big picture as much as possible.
“Of course it all starts with 1-0, right?” Reich said. “I mean we know that, but what we want to accomplish is the ability to focus each week to get better and just continue to get better. That’s what I’m most excited about with our players, is the commitment to get better as the season goes on. We know that’s what it takes. Those are the teams that can make the most noise at the end, and that doesn’t just happen because of time progressing and the season progressing.
“It happens because of a real commitment to work — to come to practice whether we’re in a walk-through or a jog-through or full-speed, there’s a certain mentality and standard that we have to want to try and get better. That’s always going to be how we feel around here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.