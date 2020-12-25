INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard never lacks motivation, and much of it is self-generated.
But this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has a unique flavor for the linebacker, and he doesn’t enjoy it. During the Indianapolis Colts’ 26-24 loss last year at Heinz Field, Leonard was twice called for personal fouls.
The first one, just before halftime, led to three points the home team otherwise would not have in position to get. The second erased what would have been a third-and-5 and put the Steelers inside the red zone en route to a go-ahead touchdown.
Neither memory brought the Pro Bowl defender much joy this holiday season.
“I’ve still got a nasty taste in my mouth from last year,” Leonard said. “I feel like I cost the team. … I know what it felt like on the plane, people coming up to me. That was a feeling that you don’t want to feel again, and my mindset now (is) I gotta win in Pittsburgh. In my mindset, I’ve gotta win every game. So I’m hungry to get back out there, and hopefully we come out with a victory.”
Leonard conveniently omits the fact future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a field goal in the closing seconds that would have won the game despite the linebacker’s miscues. But the fact remains the loss was a turning point in a snake-bitten 2019 campaign.
It was the first defeat in a 2-7 finish that saw Indianapolis drop out of the playoff race after a 5-2 start.
Sunday’s rematch holds even greater importance.
With a win and a loss by either the Baltimore Ravens or Miami Dolphins, the Colts (10-4) can clinch just their second playoff berth since 2014. A win and a loss by the Tennessee Titans would give Indianapolis back control of the AFC South and set up a chance to win its first division title in six years next week at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A loss, however, coupled with wins by the Ravens and Dolphins would drop the Colts outside the playoff picture and leave the team needing help next week to get back in even if it finishes with 11 wins.
The stakes are no less significant for Pittsburgh (11-3), which is riding a stunning three-game losing streak. A loss and a win for the Cleveland Browns would set up a winner-take-all battle for the AFC North title next week.
That would be a precipitous fall for a team that started 11-0 and held the AFC’s top seed until losing on the road against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. The Steelers’ other two losses during their current skid came against teams with losing records – the Washington Football Team (6-8) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1).
The first of those losses came at home, but that’s likely of little consolation to a Colts franchise that is 2-16 all-time in the Steel City. Indianapolis hasn’t won at Pittsburgh since Peyton Manning was under center in 2008.
The only other road win against the Steelers came in 1968 while the franchise was still based in Baltimore.
That history won’t have an impact Sunday, but another long-time tradition could – Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain defense.
“They always have a good defense, and that’s something they pride themselves on,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “They have great guys up front. (T.J.) Watt is a great player. (Cameron) Hayward is a great player. I don’t want to leave anybody out because they have a great front seven. Then they have good players at every level. (Joe) Haden has been good for a long time. (Minkah) Fitzpatrick is a really good safety, a really good safety. I just think that they have players at each level.
“We’re going to have to be on it. That’s for sure. We’re going to have play our best football game.”
The Steelers have been particularly good at taking the ball away. Their 25 forced turnovers are second in the league, but Indianapolis has the NFL’s third-fewest giveaways with 12.
That will be a critical battle throughout the game.
Despite the high stakes, the Colts have approached practice like any other week.
Similarly, they’ve put little stock in their history of failure in Pittsburgh.
The goal, as always, is to go 1-0 and become a better team than they were the week before.
“It’s a new year,” veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said, dismissing the series’ past. “It is what it is, but we’ve just gotta bring it (Sunday).”
