INDIANAPOLIS — It seems as though the rest of the NFL is laughing at the Indianapolis Colts — at least those who aren’t sneering at the franchise’s recent bizarre behavior.
When the team plane lands in Sin City on Saturday, it will be carrying a former sixth-round pick elevated to the starting quarterback job whose only scoring pass in two games went to the wrong team last week against the New England Patriots.
The interim head coach on that flight was an ESPN analyst who wasn’t even watching the 26-3 loss in Foxborough, Massachusetts, live when Colts owner Jim Irsay called during the game to ask what was wrong with an offensive line that surrendered nine sacks.
The de facto offensive coordinator is a 30-year-old former small-college quarterback who has never called plays outside of practice and will have been in his current role for all of five days when Indianapolis kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
It’s been a surreal ride for the franchise since Oct. 24, when veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was benched the day after a 19-10 loss against the rival Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
On Nov. 1, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired following a 17-16 loss against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium, and fan-favorite running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a back-up rusher and a Day 3 draft pick.
On Monday, head coach Frank Reich took the fall after the loss in New England, and Irsay stunned the football world by announcing two-time All-Pro Colts center Jeff Saturday would be his interim replacement.
Saturday has now been thrust into the eye of the storm and tasked with somehow finding a way to end the three-game losing streak and get Indianapolis (3-5-1) back on track.
He took the job fully anticipating the chaos he’d need to navigate and the questions that would arise about his hire.
“Here’s the deal. I’m completely comfortable in who I am as a man,” Saturday said. “I know I can lead men. I know I know the game of football, and I’m passionate about it. I have no fear about, ‘Are you as qualified as somebody else?’ I spent 14 years in the locker room. I went to the playoffs 12 times.
“I’ve got five dudes in the Hall of Fame that I played with. You don’t think I’ve seen greatness? You don’t think I’ve seen how people prepare, how they coach, how they GM, how they work?”
Now he must prove he can pull that greatness out of others, beginning with quarterback Sam Ehlinger and pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier — the inexperienced on-field leader and play caller who will join Saturday for this grand experiment over the final eight games of the season.
Ehlinger is in an unenviable position. In his third NFL start, he’ll essentially play for his third different offensive coordinator with Frazier following in the footsteps of Brady and Reich.
Organizations are ripped when young quarterbacks have to deal with that level of change over the course of four seasons. Ehlinger’s seen it in three weeks.
The 24-year-old has completed 61.5% of his passes for 304 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the past two weeks. He’s also been sacked 11 times and is averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt.
But the preternaturally mature field general is determined not to allow off-field drama to derail his first real professional opportunity.
“The only thing that I can control is me, and that’s the only thing I can focus on because I have to do my job, and that’s a big job,” Ehlinger said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and it’s not easy. If you let any outside noise or outside distraction get in the way of that, then ultimately I’m hurting the team.”
Frazier takes a similar approach to his role calling the offense. He’ll call plays from the booth on game day, and he’ll rely on experienced assistant coaches surrounding him such as quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery — who have play-calling experience in the Canadian Football League and major college football, respectively.
But, mostly, he’ll look to serve the team in whatever manner possible.
“For me, I’m confident in my abilities,” Frazier said. “I’m never going to say that I have all the answers because I don’t think anybody has all the answers. And this is what I told the guys, ‘I’m going to work my tail off to find them.’ ”
The Raiders (2-6) have issues of their own. They’ve blown three 17-point leads already this season — including one last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars — and had to place two of their biggest offensive weapons — wide receiver Hunter Renfroe and tight end Darren Waller — on injured reserve.
If misery truly does love company, Las Vegas might be the happiest place on Earth for 3½ hours or so Sunday.
Indianapolis isn’t concerned with any of it.
The only way to silence the sneers and the jokes outside the locker room is to take care of business on the field.
“No one thinks we can do anything,” center Ryan Kelly said. “It’s a head coach who hadn’t been here previous to that, new offensive coordinator, you got all the cards stacked against you, right? But we know we have the men in the locker room to go out there and prove each other — no one’s quitting on this team, and ultimately you’re playing for your name, playing for the horseshoe and trying to finish the right way.”
