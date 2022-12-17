INDIANAPOLIS — The motivation for the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s nationally television contest is obvious: Win and clinch the NFC North division championship with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
For the Indianapolis Colts, the math is a little more complicated.
Technically still alive in the sluggish AFC South race, there are plenty of scenarios in which the Colts (4-8-1) could win the final four games and still stay home for the postseason.
But the players insist motivation won’t be a problem, especially coming off a late-season bye that gave the team a chance to recharge its batteries.
If the spoiler role is all that’s available over the season’s final month, Indianapolis appears ready to accept it. Its next three games are against playoff contenders, with two of them coming on the road beginning with a 1 p.m. date at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.
“You’re still playing week by week,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said. “It’s always tough to go out there and play. I mean, it’s still a physical game, and sure our season — it’s not the way anybody saw it going. But if you can spoil somebody else’s season, sure (there’s value in it).”
The Vikings (10-3) figure to be in a bit of a sour mood when their guests arrive.
A 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions cost Minnesota a chance to clinch the division title last week, and the defense has allowed more than 400 yards in each of the past five games — an ignominious franchise record.
The question, of course, is whether a struggling Colts offense can exploit that weakness.
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to bring balance to an offense that featured the NFL’s second-ranked rushing attack in 2021 but failed to find consistency in the passing game.
Instead, the wheels have fallen off the entire attack.
Indianapolis enters the week ranked 31st with an average of 16.1 points per game and has turned the ball over an NFL-high 26 times while tying for the league lead with 46 sacks surrendered.
It’s led to a season that has seen Ryan benched for two weeks and head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady fired.
That’s a far cry from the playoff expectations the Colts harbored in August.
“I felt confident,” Ryan said. “I really did. I felt confident coming into the year, felt good about our preparation during that time, but I’ve also learned you just don’t know how things are going to shake out. Sometimes even the best-led preparation doesn’t lead to the results that you want.
“It’s just how it works in professional sports. I guess it’s a roundabout way to say I share that surprise (in the offensive failures), too.”
Minnesota’s offense ranks 10th in the NFL with an average of 24 points per game and has been the engine behind the team’s 9-0 record in one-score games.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson deserves to be in the MVP conversation with 99 catches for 1,500 yards and six touchdowns with four games remaining. Through three pro seasons, Jefferson has 295 receptions for 4,516 yards and 23 scores.
His only meeting against Indianapolis came in just his second career game in 2020. He had three catches for 44 yards in the Vikings’ 28-11 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts expect a much greater challenge from Jefferson on Saturday.
“I just think he’s elusive,” said Indianapolis cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who figures to be assigned to cover Jefferson often. “He’s fast, and … he makes great plays on the ball. He makes great catches. He’s a great receiver. He can do pretty much anything you want him to do. I think that’s what separates him from everybody else.”
Jefferson is one advantage Minnesota could have in a close game. Its defense’s propensity for takeaways is another.
The Vikings rank 32nd in total yards allowed (403.7 per game) and 24th in scoring defense (24.1 points per game), but they have been opportunistic with 20 takeaways — the seventh-best total in the league.
Ball security has been a year-long challenge for the Colts, who have thrown 14 interceptions and fumbled 30 times — losing 12.
That flaw was highlighted in the fourth quarter Dec. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when Indianapolis turned the ball over four times and gave up 33 unanswered points in an embarrassing 54-19 loss just before the bye week.
The Colts hope to put forward a better showing on another national stage this week and find a way to finish a disappointing season with some positive momentum.
“I always look at this league like it’s the best of the best every single week,” Indianapolis wide receiver Parris Campbell said. “I mean, obviously the records are what they are, but I line up thinking that I’m lining up against the best, and I also know that I’m giving the best and I’m one of the best. So that’s just how I approach the game.
“Obviously, we want to do something special in these four weeks and go out and win every game, but it’s gonna take one week at a time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.