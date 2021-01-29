Jim Irsay spoke in glowing terms about the Indianapolis Colts roster this week and made it clear he feels the team is close to championship contention.
What’s missing? Well, the Colts could use a couple more playmakers at wide receiver or tight end, and like the rest of the NFL they need upgrades at cornerback and edge pass rusher. They also need to replace retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo.
But the most pressing need by far is quarterback.
“We want to win a Super Bowl and plural Super Bowls,” Irsay said. “When we look at that, we know that you have a lot of stats, there are a lot of things that you evaluate people on, but the bottom line is that special guy under center can make up and change your trajectory like no one else.”
It's clear there will be an offseason focus on adding a quarterback, and early speculation has Indianapolis among the frontrunners to land Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford. He fits the veteran mold Irsay desires – a player who can come in right away, pick up where Philip Rivers left off and build on that foundation.
But those same qualities also assure there will be a bidding war for the soon-to-be 33-year-old’s services.
Here are four other teams likely to be major players in the Stafford sweepstakes:
DENVER BRONCOS
With the No. 9 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Denver has the most valuable asset among this group. The question is whether they would be willing to part with it in a trade with Detroit. And, if so, would they be even more willing to offer it to the Houston Texans for 25-year-old Deshaun Watson?
The Broncos also have a young quarterback – Drew Lock – with 18 career starts under his belt they could offer to the Lions as a “bridge” to allow a rookie passer time to develop.
Stafford would immediately improve Denver’s struggling offense. The Broncos ranked 23rd in total yards and 28th in points in 2020, and the passing game was 26th with 3,451 yards and 32nd with 23 interceptions.
But there are better pieces in place than those numbers would suggest. Third-year wide receiver Courtland Sutton played in just one game after a breakout 2019 campaign that saw him record 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, and rookie Jerry Jeudy broke out with 52 catches for 856 yards and three scores this season.
Add in 23-year-old tight end Noah Fant – who had 62 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 – and it doesn’t take much imagination to see the Broncos’ potential with the strong-armed Stafford under center.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
This is another team with a relatively high draft pick (No. 12 overall) who could also be in the market for Watson. The one complication for San Francisco is salary cap implications.
According to Spotrac, the 49ers currently are projected to be about $12.4 million under the cap. Stafford will count $20 million against the cap when he arrives with his new team. The winning bidder, of course, can negotiate a new deal with the quarterback, but it must be able to absorb the initial cap hit first.
That means San Francisco likely would need to part ways with current starter Jimmy Garoppolo to make the deal work. Like Lock, he could be sent to Detroit as a bridge to the next franchise quarterback.
The Niners’ fit is obvious. They won the NFC in 2019 and could be just a Pro Bowl passer away from winning a Super Bowl.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick can’t be happy watching Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Super Bowl while he tries to bounce back from a 7-9 finish. The one-year Cam Newton experiment did not go well, with the former Carolina Panthers star throwing for just 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
New England has the 15th overall pick and could offer Stafford a culture that has produced six Super Bowl titles over the past 19 years while pairing him with a creative offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels.
Former Lions coach Matt Patricia also is returning to the Patriots as defensive coordinator, though it’s unclear whether that will be an enticement to Stafford after the two suffered through three losing seasons together in Detroit.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Washington is always among the more aggressive teams in the offseason, and it pulled off a trade for Alex Smith with the Kansas City Chiefs just three years ago.
A 7-9 finish was good enough to win the NFC East this season, and this is no rebuilding project. Washington had the NFL’s second-ranked defense in total yards and was No. 4 in points.
Stafford would be a solid bet to improve the 25th ranked passing offense and 25th ranked scoring offense, and he’d have some impressive help. Indianapolis native Terry McLaurin continued his meteoric rise with 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns, and the Football Team has an interesting running back prospect in Antonio Gibson (795 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns in 14 games).
Washington’s bid likely would start with the 19th overall pick.
