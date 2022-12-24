INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a new look Monday night when the national football audience gets its fourth look at the Indianapolis Colts in as many games.
Veteran Nick Foles will get his first start in a calendar year at quarterback, and the running back slot will be split between Deon Jackson and Zack Moss.
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said the decision in the backfield will come down to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff and the duo will rotate throughout the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jackson and Moss combined for 136 yards but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in the 39-36 overtime loss last week against the Minnesota Vikings, and they will carry the load over the season’s final three games with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor going on injured reserve.
“We did some good things,” Moss said of the Minnesota game in which he rushed for 81 yards on 24 carries. “There’s obviously some things that we could have cleaned up, but I think it was a good step for us as a team on the offensive side — at least in the run game, for sure.”
The Colts (4-9-1) put up a season-high point total against the Vikings, but the offense accounted for just one touchdown and gained 341 total yards against a Minnesota defense that had allowed at least 400 yards in five straight games.
Most notably, of course, Indianapolis blew a 33-point lead — the largest collapse in NFL history — while losing its fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven contests.
Adding to the insult, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 19-3 victory against the New York Jets on Thursday night officially eliminated the Colts from playoff contention. It’s the third time Indianapolis will stay home for the postseason in the past four years.
The Chargers, on the other hand, are in the thick of the AFC wild-card chase.
Los Angeles (8-6) entered the week as the No. 6 seed and gained a little more breathing room with the Jets’ loss.
There are five teams battling for the final two playoff berths with the Miami Dolphins (8-6) entering the week with the seventh and final bid. The New England Patriots (7-7), Jaguars (7-8) and Jets (7-8) also remain in the race.
For the Colts, there is nothing left on the line except draft position. They entered the week with the No. 6 pick in next year’s annual selection meeting and could rise into the top five with a loss to L.A.
Saturday, however, is focused only on finding a way to beat the Chargers.
He’s 1-4 since taking over for fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 7 but is believed to remain among owner Jim Irsay’s top choices for the full-time job when interviews begin next month.
In an attempt to bolster his case, Saturday has replaced struggling starting quarterback Matt Ryan with Foles this week. It’s the second time this season Ryan has been benched after Sam Ehlinger made back-to-back starts in losses against the Washington Commanders and Patriots on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 respectively.
The hope is Foles’ penchant for deep passes will help unclog an offense that ranks 29th in scoring and 24th in total yards.
“Nick has been the ultimate pro,” Saturday said. “He’s a fantastic teammate with Matt and Sam throughout the whole year. In practice, he has done extremely well. He carries himself with confidence, and when he gets out there, you can tell he feels it. So (I’m) excited to give him an opportunity, and hopefully he makes the most of it.”
The Chargers have been installed as 4.5-point road favorites, but they’ve hardly enjoyed a dominant season.
They’ve been outscored by 28 points in aggregate, and their defense is ranked 25th in scoring. It’s been particularly generous against the run — ranking 31st with an average of 5.3 yards per carry allowed — but also has been susceptible to big pass plays as evidenced by its 22nd-ranked 6.3 yards surrendered per pass attempt.
Like Minnesota a week ago, Los Angeles has built its winning record on success in one-score games. The Chargers are 7-3 in games decided by eight points or less.
Their only two-score victory was a 34-24 decision against the Houston Texans on Oct. 2.
The Colts are 4-5-1 in one-score games and have lost three straight and four of their last five.
Foles isn’t overly concerned with any of the numbers surrounding this contest or with his lengthy layoff. He’s enjoyed plenty of success as a reserve quarterback — including a legendary postseason run with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 regular season — and he’ll draw on those experiences Monday night.
“You get to play with 10 other guys in that huddle, and then there is defense and special teams. You have a team,” Foles said. “I think sometimes as a QB, you think you’re alone, and everything starts racing through your head. I think that’s normal. I think as humans, we do that.
“But, for me, it’s always given me peace realizing when I step in the huddle, I’m with 10 other guys. We’ve got to play with each other and literally just play one play at a time. When the clock hits zero, we’ll see what the score is.”
