INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in Jim Irsay’s 27 years as owner, the Indianapolis Colts have fired a head coach during the season.
The team announced it has parted ways with Frank Reich on Monday, midway through his fifth season. The Colts – who opened the season with great expectations – fell to 3-5-1 Sunday after a 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots in which they gained just 121 yards, the lowest total for the franchise since 1997.
Long-time Indianapolis center Jeff Saturday was named as the interim head coach — bypassing a pair of former NFL head coaches, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive consultant John Fox, already on the staff.
Saturday was introduced during a news conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday.
Reich was 40-33-1 overall during the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs. After Andrew Luck retired following Reich’s debut season in 2018, the head coach finished with seven starting quarterbacks during his five seasons – including the current starter, Sam Ehlinger, who was 15-of-29 for 103 yards and was sacked nine times while throwing a Pick 6 against the Patriots.
“I certainly did not anticipate today. I really didn’t,” Reich told reporters in Foxborough, Massachusetts, following the game. “I mean, I was really anticipating good things. I think we all were. But I think that’s why we’re wired like we’re wired. That’s why we do what we do – because we believe.
“We believe in what we’re doing. We believe in who we’re doing it with. And so we fight, we scratch, we claw and sometimes it works out for you, and sometimes it doesn’t. But you keep fighting.”
Hours later Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard took Reich out of the fight.
Reich’s tenure began in 2018 after former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the franchise at the altar.
McDaniels agreed in principle to become the Colts head coach, and a news conference was scheduled to introduce him. But McDaniels got cold feet before stepping on the plane to Indianapolis and backed out of the job.
Reich was hired two weeks later. He was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat McDaniels and New England in Super Bowl LII weeks earlier.
Reich’s first team in Indianapolis won nine of its final 10 games to finish 10-6 and earn a wild-card playoff berth. Led by Luck, the Colts beat the Houston Texans 21-7 on the road in the first round before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.
It appeared at that time the two young quarterbacks were poised to be rivals for the next decade and Indianapolis was entering a long-term window of Super Bowl contention.
Instead, Luck retired two weeks before the start of the 2019 regular season and the franchise has been frantically looking for his replacement since.
Reich got the team off to a 5-2 start with backup Jacoby Brissett taking the reins that season. But Brissett suffered a knee injury during a Week 8 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Colts limped to a 2-7 finish giving Reich his only losing record for a full season with the team.
With Philip Rivers on board as the starter in 2020, Indianapolis rebounded to go 11-5 and return to the playoffs. The season ended with a first-round loss against the Buffalo Bills, but the franchise seemed to back on track.
Rivers retired a few weeks later, and an ill-fated trade with the Eagles brought Carson Wentz into the huddle for 2021 at the cost of first- and third-round picks. Running back Jonathan Taylor got red-hot and led the team on a midseason surge that ended with a shocking win at the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.
That left the Colts at 9-6 and in need of just one win to reach the postseason for the third time in four years. An epic collapse followed, with losses against the Raiders and the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars knocking Indianapolis out of the playoff chase.
Another reboot was launched this spring when Wentz was dealt to the Washington Commanders, and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan arrived from the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick.
High expectations were quickly dashed with a tie on the road against the Texans in Week 1 and a shutout loss against the Jaguars in Week 2.
Indianapolis provided brief hope for a turnaround when Ryan led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Jaguars 34-27 in a Week 6 rematch and move the team above .500 at 3-2-1.
The next week brought a 19-10 loss at the Tennessee Titans, and Ryan was benched in favor of Ehlinger the next day.
Following a 17-16 loss against the Commanders last week, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired and running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Bills.
That led up to Sunday’s collapse against the Patriots, which dropped the Colts to 32nd and last in the league with an offense averaging 14.7 points per game and ended the Reich era.
“The offensive performance, that’s why I was brought here,” Reich told reporters after the loss. “That’s my responsibility.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.