INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay has never hired a head coach – interim or otherwise – who finished his tenure with the team with a losing record.
It was one of the Indianapolis Colts owner’s more repeated lines during the bizarre news conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach Nov. 7.
Saturday will have to go 3-2 down the stretch to keep that streak alive this season, beginning with a huge challenge Sunday night as a double-digit underdog on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
While questions about tanking swirled from media inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week, Saturday’s focus remains the same as the day he accepted the job.
“I’m about W’s and L’s, and I want to be the best head coach I can be,” he said. “So, no, we haven’t even addressed (tanking), but from my train of thought, it has never been about what it looks like – whether I was a player of even now as a coach – what it looks like next year. It’s about now. We’ve got plenty ahead to take care of.”
The questions, however, were inevitable.
Dating back to the Oct. 23 loss against the Tennessee Titans that was followed by the benching of quarterback Matt Ryan and three straight weeks of chaos culminating with the in-season firing of head coach Frank Reich, the Colts (4-7-1) have lost five of their last six games.
The next four will come against playoff contenders, with Dallas (8-3) as the best of the bunch.
For all its struggles, Indianapolis actually has played well against the NFL’s elite this season. It defeated the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) 20-17 on Sept. 25 and took the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) to the wire in a 17-16 loss Nov. 20.
To repeat that type of performance against the Cowboys, the Colts will have to find a way to slow down the NFL’s most ferocious pass rush. Dallas leads the league with 45 sacks, and linebacker Micah Parsons is a front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year.
The 23-year-old has followed up his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign with 12 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown through 11 games.
“We’ve got to account for (No.) 11,” Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said. “That’s first and foremost. He’s a dynamic playmaker. He’s one of those guys you just need to know where he’s at on the field at all times. On top of that, they have other playmakers and game-wreckers as well.
“So, it’s really going to be just a full radar of everyone needs to be locked into their assignment. There can’t be one false slip. There can’t be one crack inside of the wall at all.”
The raw numbers coming into this matchup are not pretty for the Colts.
Dallas ranks second in the league in scoring defense (17 points per game) and is sixth in total yards allowed. The Cowboys are first against the pass but might have some cracks against the run.
Dallas is 25th in the league with an average of 4.7 yards surrendered per carry, but it tends to be a bend-but-don’t-break approach. The Cowboys have allowed only six rushing touchdowns, fourth-best in the NFL.
Indianapolis, of course, has struggled offensively all season.
The Colts rank 30th in scoring (15.8 points per game), and they’re 26th in total yards. The running game – while improving over the past three weeks – still ranks 25th overall and is 24th with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt.
That data strongly suggests it will be difficult for Indianapolis to keep up with Dallas’ seventh-ranked scoring offense (25.4 points per game), even if the Colts’ defense rebounds from a poor showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.
It’s been a season of disappointment for Indianapolis, beginning with a 20-20 tie in Week 1 against the lowly Houston Texans.
One benefit heading into this prime-time showdown in Texas? The underdog role has become awfully familiar.
“I think whether the season has shaken out or it hasn’t shaken out the way that you want, when you’re going and you’re playing a good football team like this on Sunday night – who’s on a roll and who’s playing really well right now – it’s us versus everybody,” Ryan said. “It’s the 53 guys and the coaches or whatever – the guys in our locker room versus everybody in that stadium. Part of it’s all good, but it all comes down to 11-on-11.
“There’s 11 guys on the field – 11 guys on both sides. That’s going to be what’s important. Having that mindset of ‘Let’s go cut it loose and see what happens’ – I think that can be good.”
