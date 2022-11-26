INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indianapolis Colts hired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in the offseason, the stated goal was to take the next step and become a top-five unit.
It’s one of the few things in this star-crossed season that’s played out as planned.
When the Colts (4-6-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday night, there won’t be a lot of storylines to draw the attention of a national television audience.
But the fifth-ranked Indianapolis defense is worthy of the stage.
“I just feel like we’ve got playmakers on all three levels,” said linebacker Zaire Franklin, who leads the NFL with 110 tackles. “Guys are just playing fast and truly just dominating their one-on-ones from Gilly (cornerback Stephon Gilmore), Buck (defensive tackle DeForest Buckner), Grove (defensive tackle Grover Stewart), myself and (linebacker) Bobby (Okereke), (cornerback) Kenny (Moore II) — it’s just all over the field. (Defensive end) Yannick (Ngakoue) had a hell of a day, too (last week against the Philadelphia Eagles).
“So I think guys are just playing fast, feeling good. We play together. You just trust your teammates, and I think when it gets to that, we’re just able to put together dominant performances against really good offenses.”
As the team’s record suggests, the Colts have not been perfect on defense. The last two home games ended with one-point losses as the visitors drove for the winning score in the final minutes.
But Indianapolis’ defensive resume is better than outsiders might expect. The Colts have held two of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses — the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — to 17 points each, season-lows for both squads.
The defense ranks in the top 10 in yards allowed (fifth), fumble recoveries (seventh), first downs surrendered (eighth), passing yards allowed (seventh), rushing yards per attempt (second) and points surrendered per drive (ninth).
And Indianapolis has done it all with one of its best players — three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard — playing just 74 snaps.
“Listen, hats off to Gus and the whole defense,” interim head coach Jeff Saturday said. “Those guys played lights out. To hold Philly to 17 points the way that they did — I mean, that to me is a winning performance by those guys. They played lights out, did a really good job, had a great plan. They executed, and to top it all off, we had three of the guys who were sick throughout the whole week who basically couldn’t practice.
“Not only did they overcome the illness, but the way they played — man, I told Gus I thought they had a heck of a performance. They gave us plenty of opportunities to win.”
On paper, at least, this game offers a chance for the defense to make a prime-time statement.
Pittsburgh ranks 29th in the league with an average of just 17 points per game, and it ranks 23rd in passing yards and 22nd in rushing yards.
The Colts are not in any type of position to take an opponent lightly, but those numbers certainly point to an advantage that could be exploited.
The question, as always, is whether the offense will hold up its end of the bargain.
Part of the reason the defense has failed to receive its due recognition has been the incompetence of the other side of the ball.
Indianapolis is 31st in scoring (15.7 points per game) and has only reached the 20-point mark four times in 11 games. It has three losses in which the opponent failed to score 20 points.
The offensive struggles have multiple roots, but the two most common ailments are sacks and turnovers. No team has allowed more sacks (40) or committed more turnovers (19) than the Colts.
It’s a sea of self-inflicted wounds from which Indianapolis rarely has been able to escape.
“I think there’s been a part in the season where everybody’s played blame,” pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier said. “I think there’s been times where we’ve evaluated our play and we could have put players in better position. There’s been places where we’re not executing in places we need to execute, especially when the game is on the line, in certain areas. I think it’s been a mixed bag of what the problems have been, and that’s been the disappointing part.”
Indianapolis has cleaned things up to some extent in the two games since Frazier was installed as the play caller and Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback.
After turning the ball over 12 times in his first seven starts, Ryan hasn’t turned it over in his last two. But he was sacked four times against the Eagles, including twice in critical moments during the fourth quarter.
The Colts are running out of time to fix their mistakes.
“We say it all the time,” Ryan said of the general sense of urgency. “Every week is that way, but the reality of the situation is we’ve got to knock off as many (wins) as we can in the next six. It starts this weekend — or Monday night, I should say. I think the urgency is good.”
