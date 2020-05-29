INDIANAPOLIS — No one has timed DeForest Buckner against a speeding bullet or tested his strength in relation to a locomotive or measured his vertical leap for its ability to clear tall buildings.
But the All-Pro defensive tackle remains more comic book myth than flesh-and-blood reality for now.
Infinite expectations have surrounded Buckner since the Indianapolis Colts traded away a first-round pick for his services and then signed him to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $84 million in March.
The 26-year-old is being positioned as the linchpin for a fledgling defense that underachieved in 2019. His presence is projected to improve every level of the defense and alter the way opponents prepare for game day.
The Colts believe Buckner is the missing link that will allow the Tampa-2 scheme defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus installed two years ago to reach its full potential.
That’s a lot of responsibility to place on one man’s shoulders. But the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder appears well-equipped to carry it.
“I’m excited to be here, and there is no added pressure that I feel at all,” Buckner told reporters during a conference call this week. “I mean I go into every season knowing that my job is up for grabs as well. I know what I do in the offseason to prepare for the season, and there is no need to stress about any of it, you know what I mean? I’ve just got to come in and continue to do what I do and I’ve done my entire career in San Francisco and bring it over to the Colts.
“I mean it is the same game, same position I am playing, and I just need to come out here and show everyone in Colts Nation what I bring to the table. I’ve done it for four years in San Francisco, and I just need to bring it over here, continue to do what I’m doing and get better as I’m doing it.”
For all the talk about Buckner’s superhuman feats on the field — and he is widely viewed as one of the three best interior defensive lineman in the NFL — Indianapolis was equally enamored with the work he puts in behind the scenes and the ways that might impact the locker room.
During his introductory conference call in March, Buckner said he’s not afraid to anger teammates in practice. He holds himself to a high standard in terms of the work he puts in each week, and he’ll make no apologies if that intensity rubs others the wrong way.
Once the transaction became public, Eberflus quickly heard from coaches who previously have worked with Buckner anxious to praise his practice habits. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day, a former captain at Notre Dame and star at Warren Central who also joined the Colts this spring as a free agent, got an up-close view of Buckner’s leadership abilities during their two-and-a-half seasons together with the San Francisco 49ers.
“He definitely leads by example,” Day said. “He is always trying to do the right thing and make sure that people can follow his lead, make sure that we are all on the same page. Especially when we were in San Fran, it was all about, ‘How dominant of a force can we be?’ And he was our leader.
“He played hard, ran to the ball and he did everything that everybody wanted to live up (to) and be. So he was our expectation, and he set it. So, hopefully, we can kind of transpire that and make sure that we have that same build in this d-line room.”
It’s a process Buckner can hardly wait to get started.
He’s enjoyed meeting his new teammates in a virtual environment, and he’s comfortable with the way his role is being described conceptually. There’s still some new terminology to be mastered, but there’s a limit to the amount of progress that can be made in the classroom.
It takes on-field repetition to learn how the linemen can best play off of one another and to build the organic chemistry essential to success. There’s still no firm timetable on when that might be allowed to happen again, but Buckner is determined to be ready when the call comes.
He and his wife recently returned to Fresno, California, after a brief trip to move items into their new home in Indianapolis. The couple expects to move in full-time with their newborn son soon, taking another step toward making this major life change feel real.
“It was the first time I had been out there since I signed,” Buckner said. “It’s a crazy experience, but we’re very happy to make the transition. We are excited with everything. We went to the city. It is a beautiful city.”
The love affair is mutual.
General manager Chris Ballard has taken a slow and deliberate approach to building the roster, and the capital he invested in Buckner is a sign of how much confidence he has in the defensive tackle’s potential impact.
Those infinite expectations were born from a very tangible base, and the Colts believe they were fortunate a player of Buckner’s caliber was made available at any price.
“It was the opposite of the perfect storm in a good way,” head coach Frank Reich said. “It was the key need for our defense. It’s the pivotal position at (the) 3-technique. He has Colts character on and off the field, and we have our ways of getting all that information and vetting that out.
“In the case of DeForest, it’s easy because he’s always been the same guy. He’s always been top-notch everywhere he’s gone.”
