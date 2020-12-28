INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a chance for history to be made Sunday, but it’s not the kind the Indianapolis Colts want to be a part of.
Since the NFL went to a 16-game regular-season schedule in 1978, only two teams have posted 11 wins and failed to qualify for the postseason – the Denver Broncos in 1985 and the New England Patriots in 2008.
Both teams lost their division title on a tiebreaker and then were knocked out of a wild-card berth in the same fashion. With five teams tied with a 10-5 record entering the final week of the regular season and the Colts at the bottom of the tiebreaker pecking order, Indianapolis can join this exclusive group.
One of the five teams is guaranteed to be the first 10-game winner since the 2012 Chicago Bears to miss the playoffs. That’s only happened 20 times with the 16-game schedule.
The fact the 21st will come in a season during which a seventh team was added to the playoff mix in each conference makes it all the more unlikely. But spontaneity is a big part of the formula the NFL’s wild popularity is built on.
“It’s kind of the way the NFL rolls,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said. “It’s a very unpredictable league. Going into the game I think we could control our own destiny with a win here (Sunday). I think after the first half, everybody thought that was going to be a for sure thing that’s gonna happen, and I think we just took our foot off the gas in the second half. So we need some things to happen and to win out next week. So it’s a crazy league. Things happen all the time.”
Indianapolis blew a 17-point third-quarter lead against a crumbling Pittsburgh Steelers team Sunday, but the 28-24 loss wasn’t immediately fatal.
The Colts can qualify for the postseason with a win this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) and loss by one of the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens or Cleveland Browns. Indianapolis can also win the AFC South title by beating the Jaguars and having the Houston Texans (4-11) upset the Tennessee Titans.
It’s a complicated scenario with several moving pieces that will play out over about seven hours next Sunday afternoon. But head coach Frank Reich distills it to a much more basic goal.
“It all is a moot point if we don’t win,” Reich said. “And the way for us to win is to put our energy into preparing (for) and into beating Jacksonville. I know they don’t have a good record, but we have a lot of respect for this team. We have not always played well against this team, and they obviously beat us early. So we have a lot of respect for them coming in here and believe that we’ll get their best effort. So we need to put our energy towards them.”
Indianapolis has some experience with scoreboard watching from this weekend.
The team kept a close eye on the Dolphins’ last-second victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night and on the Green Bay Packers’ dominant win against the Titans on Sunday night. The former damaged the Colts’ wild-card chances while the latter kept alive hopes of claiming their first division title since 2014.
There’s no denying Indianapolis’ continued interest in out-of-town scores this weekend. Its game with Jacksonville was flexed to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, meaning the team will know whether it’s still alive in the wild-card race before kickoff. Miami visits the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore travels to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland is at rival Pittsburgh in games beginning at 1 p.m.
Reich and general manager Chris Ballard already have had discussions about whether to display results from the Texans-Titans game on the scoreboard Sunday, and that decision will be made during the week.
“We’re gonna watch it,” Reich said. “We care. We know what we want to happen, but don’t get wrapped up in it. Don’t get yourself emotionally – too emotionally invested in it. Of course we’re a little bit invested in it. It matters, and this is – obviously, we need help. So we need one of these teams to lose.”
There’s rarely so much on the line for 10-win teams in the season finale. Indianapolis’ range of outcomes stretches from hosting a first-round playoff game to watching all of the postseason from home.
There have been bad breaks along the way. The team was missing left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Darius Leonard in a pivotal loss to Cleveland. Defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry were among the missing starters in a key loss to Tennessee. And both starting tackles – Castonzo and Braden Smith – were out against Pittsburgh.
But this also is a mess of the Colts’ own making.
The Steelers hadn’t held the lead for 10 consecutive quarters before rallying in the final period Sunday. And Jacksonville – which clinched the No. 1 overall draft pick with a loss to the Bears on Sunday – got its lone victory in the season opener against Indianapolis.
That should be motivation enough for the upcoming week, according to quarterback Philip Rivers – who is keeping the faith 11 wins will be enough for a playoff berth.
“I’m not denying that we don’t need help, but I think let’s control what we control,” Rivers said. “We certainly – I know I do – still have a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth from Week 1. So find a way to get to 11-5 and go from there.”
