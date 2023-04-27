INDIANAPOLIS – Kwity Paye is a bit of an NFL Draft nerd.
The Indianapolis Colts defensive end admitted Wednesday he follows all the latest mock drafts on Instagram and will watch every pick during the league’s annual selection meeting which begins Thursday at 8 p.m.
So what intel has the former Michigan star gathered from all of his sleuthing that might pull the shroud of mystery off his team’s pick at No. 4 overall?
“(The mock drafts are) talking about that guy from the other school,” Paye said with a laugh, presumably referring to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The rivalry between the perennial Big Ten powers is one of the fiercest in college football. But the former Wolverine believes he can put the animosity aside if Stroud becomes his new teammate.
“I’d be happy to get him,” Paye said as the room filled with laughter. “I’m just hoping for the best quarterback.”
The majority of Colts fans likely agree with that last line, even as they disagree on whom that “best quarterback” might be.
In a draft filled with intrigue, Indianapolis finds itself at the center of the proceedings.
The Carolina Panthers – who traded up from the No. 9 spot with the Chicago Bears for the honor of making the first selection – are widely expected to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to kick off the festivities.
After that? Chaos.
The Houston Texans could be the destination for Stroud with the second overall pick. Just a few weeks ago, the former Buckeye was the favorite to be taken first. Now, it’s believed he could slip out of the top five.
The Texans have been linked to pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama and Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech. And there’s a possibility their pick will be a surprise – like Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
Houston also owns the 12th overall pick and reportedly was shopping that selection Wednesday, looking to move both up and down in the first round.
At No. 3, the picture is no clearer.
The Arizona Cardinals are believed to be shopping the pick to the highest bidder, and suitors could include the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans in search of a franchise quarterback.
If the Cardinals stay put, Anderson and Wilson are believed to be among their options along with controversial Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. – reportedly a favorite of quarterback Kyler Murray.
Draft odds already have made a significant swing on the basis of a since-debunked Reddit post, and the order things play out in reality Thursday is anybody’s guess.
“No idea, and I don’t think anybody else does,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said last week on how the first three picks might play out in front of his team. “Everybody thinks they do. I mean, of course, everybody thinks they do, and everybody has an inside source who is giving them information of what’s going to be done. I think, as you all know – just look at the mock drafts and tell me how accurate they are after the draft.
“Nobody knows. Nobody is giving out information.”
That leaves everyone to make educated guesses.
The consensus is the Colts are ready to step off the annual quarterback carousel and select a young quarterback to lead the franchise into the future. But that’s where the agreement stops.
Recent reports from sources around the league have increasingly linked Levis to Indianapolis, although Ballard cautions such information is not coming from him.
Others believe Stroud might be the best fit. He’s the best pure passer in this class and has the accuracy, decision-making and play-making skills the Colts say they value most.
Then there’s Florida’s Anthony Richardson, perhaps the best athlete ever to play the position. He needs some work on his accuracy, but his physical skills literally pop off the charts and he’s shown uncommon poise and feel in the pocket for a 20-year-old.
What does it all add up to? There are too many variables to hazard a reliable guess.
Ballard further muddies the water with mention of a fifth or sixth quarterback on the radar beyond the commonly accepted top four of Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis.
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and BYU’s Jaren Hall are among the other passers Indianapolis has met with during the pre-draft process. Neither seems to be a likely selection at No. 4, suggesting the Colts are at least considering drafting a position other than quarterback in the first round.
In this unpredictable year, anything seems possible.
“I think every year, wherever you’re drafting, there’s no exact science to know exactly who is going to be there and who is going to be gone,” Ballard said. “You do your best to figure out – get your board lined up the way you see it as best for your team, and then you move forward.”
