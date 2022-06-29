WESTFIELD – Indianapolis Colts training camp returns to Grand Park this summer with a new title sponsor and 16 open practices.
Players report July 26 and practice begins July 27 at noon. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance at Colts.com.
“We are thrilled to be returning to Westfield and Grand Park for another summer of Colts Training Camp,” Indianapolis vice chair and owner Kalen Jackson said in a release. “After two years of living with strict health protocols, we’re so happy this year’s training camp will resemble camps of the past when it comes to fan activities and player interaction.”
Theme days throughout this year’s camp include Kids Day (July 28), Salute to Service Day (Aug. 3), Give Back Sunday (Aug. 7) and Fan Appreciation Day (Aug. 17).
For the first time since 2019, there also will be an evening practice on July 30 at 7 p.m.
Other highlights include joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 17-18 ahead of the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 20 and a 10 a.m. practice on Aug. 25 -- the day camp breaks.
The Colts finished 9-8 last season and infamously missed the playoffs after a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the final day of the regular season.
Several changes followed on and off the field, led by the addition of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan – who is slated to become the sixth different Week 1 starter in as many seasons.
Indianapolis also added veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency and acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Notable departures include quarterback Carson Wentz (Washington Commanders), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (Raiders), right guards Mark Glowinski (New York Giants) and Chris Reed (Minnesota Vikings) and wide receiver Zach Pascal (Philadelphia Eagles).
The coaching staff also was overhauled after former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was named head coach of the Chicago Bears. Gus Bradley -- one of the architects of the Seattle Seahawks' famed Legion of Boom -- is the new defensive coordinator with a whole new crew of assistants that includes defensive backs coach Ron Milus, linebackers coach Richard Smith and defensive line coach Nate Ollie – a former standout at Ball State.
Also new is wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne – a franchise legend and two-time Hall of Fame finalist who finally agreed to join the coaching staff after four years of recruiting from head coach Frank Reich.
Fans also will get their first look at a celebrated rookie class led by wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods, left tackle Bernhard Raimann and safety Nick Cross. All four players will immediately compete for starting jobs in the fall.
Koorsen Fire & Security takes over as the title sponsor.
“I can’t overstate the importance of our partnership with the Colts,” Westfield mayor Andy Cook said in a release. “To host the annual training camp at Grand Park brings an energy and excitement to the city, our businesses, residents and many visitors. Colts Training Camp is always a celebration, and we are ready to roll out another ‘Westfield Welcome’ to our team and Colts Nation.”
