The Indianapolis Colts finally got their man.
A source confirmed to CNHI Sports Indiana on Monday the Colts have agreed to trade a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Matt Ryan. The former NFL MVP has two years remaining on his contract and will become the sixth different starting quarterback for the franchise in the last six seasons.
The news was first reported by former Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee on the nationally syndicated “Pat McAfee Show.”
The 36-year-old Ryan replaces Carson Wentz who was officially traded to the Washington Commanders last week.
Drafted third overall by Atlanta in 2008, Ryan has completed 65.5% of his passes for 59,375 yards and 367 touchdowns with 170 interceptions over 14 seasons.
He was the league’s MVP in 2016 when he completed 69.9% of his passes for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven picks while leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl.
With Atlanta in a rebuilding mode last season in its first year under head coach Arthur Smith, Ryan completed 67% of his attempts for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Falcons will take a record $40.5 million salary cap hit following the trade.
Ryan joins an Indianapolis team that was poised to make the playoffs last season before losing the final two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Colts have one of the league’s best running backs in Jonathan Taylor and a defense with a Pro Bowler at every level that will shift to a new scheme this season under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Ryan agreed to be traded to Indianapolis because he believes the Colts have a roster ready to win now.
