INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ offense changed significantly in the matter of about 30 minutes Friday night.
With two picks just seven spots apart, general manager Chris Ballard selected wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern Cal and traded up for running back Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.
At No. 34 overall, Pittman became the highest drafted pass catcher in Ballard’s four seasons in charge of Indy’s draft. Moments later, Taylor got the same honor as a running back at No. 41.
Both players said they had a sense they might be headed to the Circle City. Pittman even wore a blue shirt to celebrate.
But he’s more excited about the players he’s about to join.
“I think they brought me in to (make an) impact right now,” Pittman said. “And also they have Philip Rivers, who is I think a Hall of Famer. I just couldn’t be more happy that I get to start with a Hall of Fame quarterback. So that’s great.”
Pittman’s father, also named Michael, played for 11 seasons as a running back with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. The elder Pittman was a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State and rushed for 5,627 yards and 25 touchdowns while winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2002.
That means Pittman Jr. grew up around the professional game. That will continue under Colts head coach Frank Reich, a quarterback in the NFL for 14 seasons.
“To play for a coach who played the game, that’s something that doesn’t happen very often,” Pittman said.
He fills an obvious need for Indianapolis as a 6-foot-4, 220-pound target. He’s an athletic receiver who showed an ability to make contested catches and should mesh well with Rivers.
Pittman also was a captain at USC who took pride in his blocking skills and ability to play on special teams. His most productive season came as a senior when he had 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Taylor was even more productive during his three-year career at Wisconsin, but his fit is less obvious at first glance.
The Colts want to be one of the league’s best rushing teams, and starter Marlon Mack topped the 1,000-yard mark for the first time last season while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
Taylor joins a crowded offensive backfield but might be most excited about running behind Indianapolis’ powerful offensive line.
“We played against Quenton Nelson (at Wisconsin),” Taylor said of the Colts’ all-pro left guard. “We saw him from the opposite sideline so we know what kind of beast he is. We even watched clips of him in studying just how to dominate an opponent.”
Taylor did his fair share of dominating at the college level.
He became the first running back in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision history to top 6,000 yards in just three seasons, and he scored 50 career touchdowns.
He capped his Wisconsin career with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019, but he’s most proud of his development as an every down back.
Taylor gave credit to Badgers head coach Paul Cryst for implementing more passing touches into the offense to show off the running back’s versatile skill set. As a result, Taylor had career-highs with 26 catches, 252 yards and five touchdowns.
There are questions about the wear and tear on Taylor’s body after he carried the ball more than 900 times at Wisconsin, but he shrugged off those concerns while highlighting the importance of taking care of his body during the season.
Indianapolis traded the No. 44 overall pick and No. 160 to the Cleveland Browns to move up three spots to select Taylor.
The importance of that move was not lost on the highly intelligent rusher who chose to attend Wisconsin despite an offer from Harvard.
“They traded up,” Taylor said. “So you know they’re really excited I can be somebody special in that organization.”
