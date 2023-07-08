DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College volleyball team is ready to return and has found the leader to start that new era.
Armstrong-Potomac volleyball coach Shawna Jameson will be that leader starting with the 2024 season.
“I have always wanted to coach at the next level and that appealed to me,” Jameson said. “I wanted to bring volleyball back in the junior college level to the town again and making it great is important for our junior college. Our women’s sports have been excelling lately with basketball and softball, so I would like to bring that into the volleyball arena as well.
“I dragged my feet because it is the hesitation of taking that last step. I hesitated at first and I talked to some mentors and I decided to do it because I would regret it if I didn’t. I waited around and then (DACC Athletics Director Tim Bunton) called me for an interview.”
To get to the level of the DACC women’s basketball and softball teams — who each made NJCAA Division II Tournaments this past season — Jameson said word of mouth is a key.
“The process now is recruiting and telling people that volleyball is back at DACC and that we want to have a strong programs with a foundation of great athletes, so getting the word out is the big thing,” Jameson said. “We want to come back strong and getting the communities knowing that they are coming back. We are announcing things and getting the word out and getting the athletes the opportunity to come here.”
Another opportunity is players in the area. Jameson believes with the talent of the Vermilion Valley Conference, she can get a team that can compete.
“Coaching in the high school level here, you get to see those athletes first hand,” Jameson said. “We are in a very strong conference with the volleyball programs and that is going to help influence things with us because I am looking for potential players. It helps to be there and I feel I have a good relationship with the coaches in the area, and it will help in feeling things out on any local players that have potential for the program.”
Jameson will be busy for the next year or so because she will still coach the Trojans this season and working on getting the Lady Jaguars’ program going.
“I had a couple of seniors who asked me to stay and it is going to be tough because it will be a rebuilding year for us and we had some great leaders with the seniors we lost,” Jameson said. “There is always going to be peaks and valleys and we will be in a valley. I am hoping to be competitive but we are breaking ground zero with young athletes. We are going to be young, but I would like to lay the foundation before I leave.”
The decision will end Jameson’s second stint at A-P. She coached right out of college in a time where there were top teams and players all around.
“I coached players like my sister and we played players like the Anderson sisters, Mica Kentner and Abby Kuntz, so volleyball was big back then,” Jameson said. “I played in the club level and coached in junior high. I took some years off for my kids and got back at it when they were in junior high. I helped rebuild the program at Potomac and I was there in seven years and went back to the high school. I didn’t want them left with anyone without experience.”
While making the transition will be challenging, Jameson said that with a little help, it could be a rewarding one.
“I am getting the foundation and I have a mentor in the college game that is going to help me with coaching and then I have the other coaches at DACC who are coming in and mentoring about recruiting. It is talking to players and parents and having them talk about my vision of success,” Jameson said. “I have always been in a public school situation where I get a player and have to make the best of them. I am excited, nervous but excited and I am thankful. It will be a lot busy work behind the scenes and helping Armstrong, but I am looking forward to it. I am excited for DACC to get it back and I am hoping to create a positive program.”
