DANVILLE — A major point for any junior college softball team is playing games in the fall.
The Danville Area Community College softball team definitely took advantage of that opportunity in playing some top NCAA programs in the area and making some history.
“We played a NCAA division 1 schedule,” DACC softball coach Matt Cervantes said. “We played NIU, DePaul, University of Illinois in a doubleheader, went to Ohio State to play in a charity game and went to Indiana State and beat them 9-3 and it was the program’s first win over a NCAA team and that was very cool. The fall was as normal as it used to be and that was awesome. The girls loved the grind of the fall and they are looking forward to the trip down.”
Cervantes said it was the most major fall test he has put in for the team during his tenure at DACC.
“They were put through the wringer. It was the hardest schedule I have put a team through since I have been at DACC,” Cervantes said. “It was a good experience for them and they played in the best stadiums and venues that big universities can offer.”
While the Lady Jaguars lost players like Payten Redman, Natalie Shuey, Hailee Gifford and Kylie Neuman from last season, Cervantes said that this year’s group of sophomores is ready to pick up the slack.
“We have a pretty good group of sophomore that has done a great job of leading the freshmen,” Cervantes said. “Ashlynn McTagertt is a first baseman/second baseman. She was in the No. 3 through No. 6 spots on the batting lineup and hit well for us, so we expect her to do that and better for us. Danielle Shuey has done a great job picking up the slack for Payten Redman, who was our best hitter last year. She hit three or four home runs in the fall against good competition. Baylee Parker is in left field and she was a second-team All-MWAC last season and was at the top of the lineup. McKenzie Richardson was utility for us and was in a lot of roles last year, but I see her get time at third and second base.
“Kate Lowenstein is a local kid and she was our shortstop last year and our shortstop this year, she had an amazing year transitioning into their sophomore and she has become the player that all of our coaches saw in her. She shined against the division I schools and had a great season in the weight room. Alexia Ham is one of our pitchers and she was 10-4 and returning her will be great especially in the first few games.”
Cervantes talked about the freshmen as a unit and is looking for them to step up.
“The whole freshman class has done great in general,” Cervantes said. “As a collective core, they have done great as a unit. They are doing such a great job.”
The Lady Jaguars will travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to start the season with spring games and like the fall, will play a tough run which will include two games on Monday against No. 3 rated Louisberg Community College.
“We have Howard (Community College) on Sunday and Louisberg on Monday. I am excited to see how we can play against them,” Cervantes said. “I don’t think any of our girls are intimidated by anyone and that is because of our fall schedule. I know they are going to have a lot of grit and can fight through adversity. So I am pumped to see how we do and see where our heads are at.”
After the trip, the Lady Jaguars will face No. 1 rated Rock Valley College on March 18 at home in a major offseason test before Mid-West Athletic Conference play starts on March 25 against Lincoln Land.
“Rock Valley’s assistant coach (DJ Johnson) is a friend of my and (wife and DACC assistant coach Kelley Cervantes) and ever since then, he has been a big fan of what we do and we are fans of theirs and they are transitioning to Division II,” Cervantes said.
Cervantes said that after fall’s run and with a season that has more certainty, the Lady Jaguars are ready to get started on something special.
“I am excited. I think the team has worked hard and accomplished a lot of milestones, including beating a Division I school,” Cervantes said. “They had a 3.5 GPA this fall which is one of the highest scores around and they have worked so hard in the weight room. I am pumped to see them go out and ball out.
“Everything is moving as it should. I am happy with how we are handling ourselves and our school administration is doing a good job in keeping our safe and able to play. That is what these kids are looking for.”
