DANVILLE — Getting to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Oxford, Ala. is something the Danville Area Community College softball team has done before.
The Lady Jaguars started their quest for back-to-back appearances in the national tournament on Wednesday beating Heartland College 3-2 and 8-0 to take the best-of-three series 2-0 over the Hawks.
“Obviously, getting to Saturday was our goal for today, but we also want to keep moving forward,’’ said sophomore Kyleigh Weller, who tossed a three-hit shutout in the second game. “Today was also another chance to play our game, to work on our game so that we feel good going into Saturday.’’
DACC (38-19) will definitely have positive energy going into Saturday’s contest against Illinois Central, who swept Lewis & Clark on Tuesday.
The Lady Jaguars, seeded third in the four-team double-elimination weekend format, have won eight straight and 11 of their last 13.
“In the second game today, we started doing what we normally do,’’ said DACC coach Matt Cervantes as the Jaguars scored in every inning and they pounded out 12 hits. “We were finding ways to get on base, whether that was bunting for base hits or driving the ball in the gap. And then we were hitting behind runners and doing all of the little things it takes to score runs.
“We also did a nice job of being aggressive on the bases. I think that really paid off well for us.’’
In both games on Wednesday, sophomore Danielle Shuey got things started with a single and a stolen base. She would go on to score the first run in each game, giving DACC a lead they would never relinquish.
“Shuey sets the tempo,’’ Cervantes said. “She gets on base and steals second. We are just one batter into the game and we have a runner in scoring position.
“When we can do that and then do what we need to do to get her home — our offense can be really, really tough.’’
Rylee Richey, who was the winning pitcher in the first game, was also the offensive lead for the Jaguars getting two hits and driving in a run in each game.
“Rylee was really, rally good in the circle,’’ Cervantes said. “She gave us an opportunity to win that game.’’
After building a 3-0 lead, Heartland battled back with a solo home run by Mya Robinson in the fourth and a run-scoring single by Grace Wyman in the fifth allowing the Hawks to pull within 3-2.
But that was as close as they would get.
In the seventh with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first, the Jaguars brought in sophomore Raven Morrison, who needed just two pitches to get Wyman to pop out to third baseman Amaria Wall to end the game.
“I don’t think Raven realizes how valuable she is in that role,’’ Cervantes said. “She is able to do the job when you start her, but it’s even more deadly when you are able to bring her in late in the game like we did today.
“She is just a fierce competitor.’’
Weller didn’t need any relief help in the second game as Heartland had only two baserunners reach second base in the second game — both of them coming on two-out doubles. The sophomore left-hander for DACC didn’t walk a batter and she only recorded two strikeouts.
“I rely a lot of my defense,’’ she said. “We play our best when our pitching and defense is playing well like it did today.
“As long as we do those things, we should be able to get to clutch hits to win these tournament games.’’
The winner of this weekend’s Region 24 tournament at Parkland College will automatically advance to nationals. The Cobras, who went 20-0 in Mid-West Athletic Conference play, is the No. 1 seed and they will play the fourth-seeded Spoon River Snappers at 10 a.m. on Saturday. DACC and Illinois Central, which split their four regular-season games this season, will play at 12:10 p.m. The winners of those games will play at 2:20, while the losers will play an elimination game at 4:30.
The two-day, double-elimination tournament concludes on Sunday with the first game set for 11 a.m.
