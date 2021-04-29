EAST PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College softball team had two tough losses on Thursday, losing 10-7 in the first game and 6-3 in the second to Illinois Central College.
In the first game, the Cougars took a 7-0 lead in the third inning and withstood an six-run fifth inning from the Lady Jaguars that made the score 8-7.
Kaitlyn Loewenstein had two hits and two RBIs for DACC, while Baylee Parker had two hits and a RBI, Shayla Mills, Hannah Forrest, Mikayla Campbell and Hailey Hunter each had one RBI and Payten Redman and Hailee Gifford each had two hits.
In the second game, the Lady Jaguars tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning, but the Cougars scored three of their own in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win.
Natalie Shuey had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Redman had one RBI.
The Lady Jaguars will try to regroup Friday against Lincoln Land.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At East Peoria
Game 1
Illinois Central Collège 10, Danville Area Community College 7
DACC`000`160`0`— `7`9`0
ICC`106`102`x`—`10`10`3
WP — Abbi Taylor. LP — Hannah Forrest. Two or more hits — D: Payten Redman, Baylee Parker, Hailee Gifford, Kaitlyn Loewenstein I: Sydney Jensen, Priscilla Peek, Alexis Finchum. 2B — D: Loewenstein 2, Parker, Redman, Gifford I: Jensen, Finchum, Neely Rodgers. HR — I: Peek, Alyssa Heerman. RBIs — D: Loewenstein 2, Parker, Shayla Mills, Forrest, Mikayla Campbell, Hailey Hunter I: Finchum 3, Heerman 3, Peek 2, Jensen, Taylor.
Game 2
Illinois Central College 6, Danville Area Community College 3
DACC`021`000`0`—`3`5`2
ICC`303`000`x`—`6`8`0
WP — Hanna Evans. LP — Kayla West. Two or more hits — D: Natalie Shuey I: Abbi Taylor 3. 2B — D: Shuey, Baylee Parker I: Taylor, Sydnee Usherwood. 3B — D: Redman. I: Azyre Donahue. HR — D: Shuey. I: Taylor 2, Priscilla Peek. RBIs — D: Shuey 2, Payten Redman, Kaitlyn Loewenstein I: Taylor 3, Peek 2, Alexis Finchum.
