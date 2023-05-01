DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team were able to beat Spoon River 10-0 in the first game and 5-2 in the second on Saturday.
In the first game, Raven Morrison had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Danielle Shuey had two hits and one RBI and Rylee Richey, Ashlynn McTagertt and Ashlynn McPeak each had one RBI. Richey had four strikeouts and gave up only five hits on the mound.
In the second game, McPeak had three hits and two RBIs while Kyleigh Weller had two hits with a triple and a home run in two RBIs and Hayden Smith had a RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Danville
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 10, Spoon River Community College 0
Spoon River`000`00`— `0 `5` 3
DACC`415`0x`—`10`10`0
WP — Rylee Richey. LP — Brooke Hampton. Two or more hits — SR: Emily Meloche D: Raven Morrison 3, Danielle Shuey. 2B — SR: Kylie Morton, Meloche D: Richey, Shuey, Morrison, Ashlynn McTagertt. RBIs — D: Morrison 2, Richey, Shue, McTagertt, Ashlynn McPeak.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 5, Spoon River Community College 2
Spoon River`010`001`0`— `2 `7` 3
DACC`211`001`x`—`5`8`4
WP — Kyleigh Weller. LP — Tela Meech Save — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — SR: Kylie Simmons, Manuela Cianfriglia D: Ashlynn McPeak 3, Weller. 2B — D: McPeak 2, Amaria Wall. 3B — D: McPeak. HR — D: Weller. RBIs — SR: Kylee Hadsall D: Weller 2, McPeak 2, Hayden Smith.
