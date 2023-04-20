DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team lost the first game to Illinois Central College 5-4 on Wednesday, but rallied for an 8-0 win in the second game.
Kyleigh Weller had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars in the first game, while Rylee Richey had two RBIs and Danielle Shuey had two hits.
In the second game, Weller gave up only three hits with six strikeouts on the mound and had a home run and two RBIs, while Richey had a home run and two RBIs, Beth Pavy had a RBI and Ashlynn McPeak had two hits.
The Lady Jaguars will play Lincoln Land Community College on Friday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Danville
Game 1
Illinois Central College 5, Danville Area Community College 4
ICC`000`000`5`— `5 `9` 1
DACC`100`000`3`—`4`7`2
WP — Olivia Drish. LP —Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — I: Shylar Boze 3, Kiersten Manning, Olivia Stirnaman D: Danielle Shuey, Kyleigh Weller. 2B — I: Manning 2, Brooke Cordray D: Weller. RBIs — I: Cordray, Manning, Stirnaman D: Weller 2, Rylee Richey 2.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 8, Illinois Central College 0
ICC`000`000`— `0 `3` 3
DACC`202`004`—`8`6`0
WP — Kyleigh Weller. LP — Amber Lee. Two or more hits — D: Ashlynn McPeak. HR — D: Weller, Rylee Richey. RBIs — D: Weller 2, Richey 2, Beth Pavy.
