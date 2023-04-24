DANVILLE — Success has become a staple of the the Danville Area Community College softball program.
This past week, the Lady Jaguars secured the seventh consecutive winning season in school history with a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Land Community College, beat the Loggers 8-0 and 10-1 on Saturday at Winter Park.
DACC's efforts to continue that momentum on Sunday was halted by fifth-rated Parkland College. The Cobras captured the Mid-West Athletic Conference title with a sweep of the Jaguars 8-0 and 6-3 on Sunday at Winter Park.
"Parkland has a really good pitcher. She throws hard, she locates and she does a really good job,'' said DACC coach Matt Cervantes of Parkland's Karley Yergler. "When she pitches, they can beat anybody in the nation.''
And Yergler was very effective on Sunday, limiting DACC to just two hits, while she struck out 11 and walked just two. Yergler also came back in the second game to get the final out to pick up the save.
"We just didn't adjust quick enough against her,'' Cervantes said. "We had some opportunities where we could have done something against her, like at the end of the second game, but we just didn't execute the way we needed to.
"I know our girls are feeling a little down after getting swept, but I'm sure they are going to rebound.''
Cervantes pointed out that DACC won nine out of 10 after they were swept by Parkland on April 2.
"We're still in a really good position heading in the postseason,'' said Cervantes as his team has six games remaining on its schedule for the Region 24 Tournament begins on May 3. "We know that we can beat anyone that we play. We just need to pass the bat, giving ourselves opportunities. When we do that, we can be really, really good.''
Even after its 2-2 weekend, the Lady Jaguars are still a top-20 offense when it comes to runs and hits.
"It's just a matter of us doing our job against the really good teams in our league,'' said Cervantes.
The Lady Jaguars were in a position to hand the Cobras their first conference loss in Sunday's second game.
The two teams were tied at 1 heading in the sixth inning. DACC right-hander Kyleigh Weller had only allowed a solo home run to Parkland's Bri Roloff in the second inning. The Lady Jaguars came back to tie the game in the third on a two-out run-scoring single by Ashlynn McPeak.
But in the sixth, three costly errors allowed Parkland to score five unearned runs to take a 6-1 lead.
"Kyleigh made some really, really good pitches all game,'' Cervantes said. "She even made some good pitches in that inning and she should have been out of the inning without any runs scoring.
"But the way the situation unfolded it was the worst possible scenario. Parkland did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes. We need to be better moving forward.''
DACC was able to get two runs back in the bottom of the seventh on run-scoring hits from McPeak and Weller, but it was too little, too late.
With the sweep, Parkland improves to 41-9 overall and 16-0 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference; while DACC falls to 30-19 overall and 11-5 in the league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.