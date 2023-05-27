SPARTANSBURG, Ind. — The Danville Area Community College softball team saw their season end last Wednesday night.
After getting an 11-inning 6-3 win over Independence earlier in the day, the Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 to Des Moines Area Community College to finish in a tie for ninth.
Ashlynn McTagerrt, Beth Pavy and losing pitcher Kyleigh Weller each had one hit for DACC with Weller getting one strikeouts in 3 1.3 innings. Makenzee Legg pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and Raven Morrison pitched an inning after that.
“They (DMACC) have been a tough team all year,” DACC head coach Matt Cervantes said. “We played them early in the season and it was a close game, so we knew it would be a tough game. Kyleigh was lights out and did a good job and kept the game close and Legg and Raven did a good job behind her. We had a couple runners on, but we couldn’t get that hit. The girls fought every bit of that game and that is all a coach asked for.”
In Wednesday’s first game, the Jaguars were down 3-0 in the seventh before tying the game and then getting the win in the 11th.
Amaria Wall got things started in the seventh with an RBI single to score Ashlynn McTagertt before Hayden Smith had a two-RBI single to tie the game up.
In the 11th, Beth Pavy drive in Kennedy Hudson with an RBI single and Smith doubled to bring in Pavy and Ali Grezenbach to solidify the lead.
“It was an all-team effort,” Cervantes said. “Hayden Smith was a beast in the box and came up big in clutch situations in the 9-hole for us. Her last at bat, she saw 22-23 pitches alone and she did a great job fighting it off and was able to get that two-run double.”
Raven Morrison got the win with 15 strikeouts after a slow start.
“Raven was absolutely phenomenal in the circle,” Cervantes said. “As the game went on she just got stronger and stronger. Most of those situations, you see pitchers decrease but it seems that Raven was hitting on all cylinders. All and all, the team found ways to fight together.”
The Lady Jaguars started the tournament on Tuesday by scoring a run in the first inning against Kirkwood, but the Eagles scored 10 runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to a 13-1 win in five innings.
“It was uncharacteristic of us,” Cervantes said. “Kyleigh (Weller) had been pitching well for us all year and had a 1.56 ERA and it was very different and uncharacteristic. There were some opportunities where we could have made the game closer and some balls that we hit were just caught. That is just softball and some times these things happen. It seemed that everything hit went through a hole and everything we hit was caught, so we hope we can rebound and get after it.”
Ashlynn McPeak had the lone RBI for the Lady Jaguars and had one of the team’s two hits. Beth Pavy had the other while Danielle Shuey scored the run.
Weller gave up six runs on six hits in her 1/3 start with Rylee Richey and Makenzee Legg finishing out the game.
The Lady Jaguars end the season at 42-23 and after a second straight trip to nationals, Cervantes believes that while it is a great finish for the sophomores, it is just the start for the program.
“I think it is a real cool thing to see for the sophomores,” Cervantes said. “It was great for them to come here back to back and finish in the top 10 back to back years as well. It was pretty remarkable to see them do that. They have set a foundation here at DACC that will be here to come because they will leave that work ethic.
“Making it back has been an expectation, so when you have a good group the last two years, It helps to have great mentors and this year’s seniors have helped the freshmen, just like the sophomores last year did for them. We are trying to build and build people and that is something that is evident here.”
Cervantes also said that the success has worked in getting local high school players to play next year at DACC.
“I think it helps a lot because the local talent are staying home and realize that they can stay and play great softball. It is a huge thing,” Cervantes said. “I wanted to say thank you to the players and fans and parents. We are going to be ready to get back next season.”
