SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — The Danville Area Community College softball team's season ended on Wednesday with an 2-0 loss to Des Moines Area College in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Division II Tournament.
Ashlynn McTagerrt, Kyleigh Weller and Beth Pavy each had a hit for the Lady Jaguars, while Weller pitched better in her second performance in the tournament. Weller would get into trouble in the third, when she let two runs come through.
That was all Bears' pitcher Sydney Kennedy needed as she had nine strikeouts.
The Lady Jaguars end the season at 42-23, while Des Moines is 50-11 and will continue play on Thursday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Spartansburg, S.C.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament
Des Moines Area Community College 2, Danville Area Community College 0
DACC`000`000`0`— `0 `3` 1
DMACC`002`000`x`—`2`6`1
WP — Sydney Kennedy. LP — Kyleigh Weller. RBIs — DMACC: Kendal Clark.
Records — DACC 42-23 overall, DMACC 50-11
