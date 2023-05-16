ST. LOUIS — At the start of Monday’s action in the NJCAA Division II Central B District final, the Danville Area Community College softball team were down a game.
But the Lady Jaguars responded to the pressure, rallying in the eighth to win the first game against St. Louis Community College 4-3 and then winning the second game 6-3 to advance to their second straight NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a season in battling adversity and getting through things,” DACC coach Matt Cervantes said. “This team has been very special in our hearts, they keep grinding every day. They don’t complain and they show up and that is a testament in how they have been successful ... I am so proud of them.”
DACC started the winning game with a solo home run by Kyleigh Weller in the bottom of the second inning for a 1-0 lead, but Sydney Quinones drove in Keira Chrisco with a double to tie things up in the third.
Weller broke the tie in the fourth with a double to score Ashlynn McPeak, while Raven Morrison singled to bring in Kennedy Hutson for a 3-1 lead, but in the fifth, Morgan Shields tied everything up with a two-run home run.
The Lady Jaguars got ahead for good in the bottom of the fifth when Weller got a double to bring in Danielle Shuey and Ashlynn McTagerrtt and would later score on a single by Morrison.
The Archers made one last push in the seventh inning by loading the bases, but Morrison was able to get Quinones for the final out of the game.
Weller ended up with three hits and four RBIs, while Morrison had two hits and two RBIs. Morrison gave up three hits on the mound and had eight strikeouts.
“St. Louis is 53-5 for the year and we faced them in a doubleheader earlier this season and we were able to sneak two wins from them and today was no different,” Cervantes said. “We dropped the first game and it was something that didn’t break our hearts, but we were able to battle past the pressure. Kyleigh was big for us and we needed a huge performance from Raven Morrison and she’s been a dog for us and to get an complete game from her is great.”
In the first game, St. Louis took the lead with two runs in the fourth, but Ashlynn McPeak had an RBI single to drive in Shuey, Rylee Richey drove in McTagerrt on a fielder’s choice and Weller drove in McPeak on a groundout to give the Jaguars a 3-2 lead.
St. Louis tied things up in the sixth, but DACC would keep the season alive in the eighth. With two outs, Hayden Smith had a walk and advanced to second on a infield single by Shuey, setting up McTagerrt, who doubled to bring in Smith.
McPeak had three hits and a RBI, McTagertt had two hits and a RBI and Richey and Weller each had an RBI.
The series started on Saturday with the Archers winning 4-2. DACC took the early 1-0 in the first, but SLCC scored two in the bottom of the first and added another run in the second to stay ahead.
McPeak had the lone RBI for the Lady Jaguars, while Weller had two hits and Shuey scored the run.
The Jaguars are 42-22 and will be the first team in program history to return to the NJCAA Tournament and the third team overall.
“It is the first time we are going back to back and to see where this program has gone is amazing and it starts with the kids,” Cervantes said. “It also starts with getting good families in and it is a testament to how hard they have worked. I am super happy that we have a great culture at DACC and things like this only help.”
Brackets will be announced on Friday and the tournament will begin on May 23 at Tyger River Park in Spartansburg, S.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.