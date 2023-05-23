SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — The Danville Area Community College had a good start to the NJCAA Division II Tournament on Tuesday.
But Kirkwood University had a better one.
The Lady Jaguars scored the first run of the game in the first, but the Eagles scored 10 runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to a 13-1 win in five innings.
"It was uncharacteristic of us," DACC coach Matt Cervantes said. "Kyleigh had been pitching well for us all year and had a 1.56 ERA and it was very different and uncharacteristic. There were some opportunities where we could have made the game closer and some balls that we hit were just caught. That is just softball and some times these things happen. It seemed that everything hit went through a hole and everything we hit was caught, so we hope we can rebound and get after it."
AShlynn McPeak had the lone RBI for the Lady Jaguars and had one of the team's two hits. Beth Pavy had the other while Danielle Shuey scored the run.
Weller gave up six runs on six hits in her 1/3 start with Rylee Richey and Makenzee Legg finishing out the game.
Cervantes said that a game like this should get the team ready to go in the consolation bracket
"I think it is one of those things that it could be a time to criticize or a time that we are here to regroup and get after it," Cervantes said. "This group is special to us and the program and to be one of the best program sin the country. I tis about let's get up and play at 10 a.m."
The No. 9 ranked Lady Jaguars will play No. 16 Independence (Kan.) Wednesday at 9 a.m. central time in the first game of the consolation bracket. If DACC wins, they will play again at 7 p.m.
"I don't know anything about them," Cervantes said about Independence. "They are a team that found its way here. When you get to this level, all the teams are good, so you have to show up and get the job done."
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Spartansburg, S.C.
NJCAA Division II Tournament
Kirkwood College 13, Danville Area Community College 1
DACC`100`00`— `1 `2` 0
Kirkwood`(10)20`1x`—`13`13`1
WP — Sailor Hall LP — Kyleigh Weller. Two or more hits — K: Emilee Linder 3, Grace Lubben, Sydney Roe. 2B — K: Linder. HR — K: Chelsea Buck. RBIs — D: Ashlynn McPeak K: Buck 4, Roe 3, Linder 3, Lubben, Hall, Brooke Kilburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.