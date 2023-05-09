CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College softball team will fight for a second straight trip to the NJCAA Division II Tournament today.
The Lady Jaguars will face off with Illinois Central College at noon and the winner of that game will face host school Parkland College at 2:15 p.m. A possible third game will take place at 4:30 p.m. if DACC or ICC win the 2:15 p.m. game.
With a couple of days of rest because Sunday’s action was postponed, DACC coach Matt Cervantes said it could work well for the Lady Jaguars.
“It is a different perspective because you get the rest that you needed,” Cervantes said. “The girls were tired after Saturday’s second game, but I knew they were ready on Sunday to play. I told them it allows us a chance to regroup and refocus and I know the kids are anxious for tomorrow.”
DACC is 1-1 coming off Saturday’s action. The Lady Jaguars beat ICC 3-2 in 11 innings as Danielle Shuey had two hits with a solo home run, Ashlynn McPeak had a solo home run and Jewelia Wolfe had a RBI.
The Lady Jaguars then lost a 15-12 battle with Parkland as Shuey had two doubles and four RBIs, Beth Pavy had two hits and two RBIs, Hayden Smith had two hits and a RBI, McPeak and Rylee Richey each had solo home runs and Raven Morrison had a RBI.
“I think our girls went into ICC knowing they have a tough pitcher and a tough team altogether,” Cervantes said about ICC. “I think we had to find a way to get to her and the girls did a good job of keeping that pressure throughout. It is a credit to our defense and pitching. Kyleigh Weller had a good start for us and Raven (Morrison) came in and sealed the deal. Those two working together were fantastic. We were able to scrape together an run in the 11th and it was a great team effort. I thought the girls executed well in that game and even in the second game.
“I thought the girls came to an situation where they were tired after playing the 11-inning game and Parkland is fourth in the country for a reason. We started well, but were got lax and our girls know what our game plan needs to be. But I liked that they didn’t quit and kept going and it is a testament to them. If we can continue to go in the right direction, we can handle every challenge that is thrown to us.”
A chance to return to the national tournament has been the season goal for the team, but Cervantes is just worried about the now instead of the past or future.
“I think it is a true testament to what the girls can do. They have shown up every day for each other and that’s important,” Cervantes said. “They have put themselves in a position to go back to the national tournament and we have a little bit of a long road to get there, but we want to take every pitch and see where it can get us. I think we stay in the moment and let God’s plan unravel out and I think that is what the girls are going to go by tomorrow.”
