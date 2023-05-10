CHAMPAIGN — Advancing the NJCAA Central District B Championship wasn’t the primary goal for the Danville Area Community College Lady Jaguars when the Region 24 Tournament started last week.
Ultimately, the plans for the Lady Jaguars were to win the Region 24 Tournament and the Central District A title.
But just like a year ago, Danville Area finished as the Region 24 runner-up, falling to Parkland College 4-1 in Tuesday’s title game, and now the Lady Jaguars get a second chance to reach the NJCAA National Tournament when it plays St. Louis Community College this weekend in a best-of-three series for the Central District B Championship.
“I think it definitely helped that our sophomores experienced this a year ago,’’ said DACC infielder Beth Pavy, who had a solo homer in her team’s 3-1 victory over Illinois Central College to secure its berth in the Central District B Tournament. “We knew what we needed to do today to extend our season. Obviously, we would have preferred to beat Parkland and advanced to the National Tournament that way, but our mindset this whole week was to survive another day, survive another day and that’s what we did.’’
Parkland, rated No. 4 in the last NJCAA Division II rankings, improved to 49-10 with its win in the Region 24 Tournament championship and the Cobras have automatically punched their ticket for the National Tournament to be held on May 23-27 in Spartanburg, S.C.
“Parkland has been a juggernaut all year and we have played them tough every single game,’’ said DACC coach Matt Cervantes noting that the Jaguars lost a 15-12 slugfest to the Cobras on Saturday in the tournament. “Today, the most important game for us was the first one with ICC. We reminded the girls that they had to go a hard seven (innings) and I think we accomplished that.’’
Without the win over the Cougars on Tuesday, the season for the Jaguars would have been finished.
A year ago, it was ICC winning the Region 24 title as pitcher Kiersten Manning defeated DACC twice, including a 3-hit shutout.
This time around, the sophomores for the Lady Jaguars provided an offensive spark with Pavy blasting a solo home run in the third, Danielle Shuey drove home a run in the fifth with a double to center and Ashlynn McTaertt provided the final blow with a solo homer in the sixth.
“When Beth is producing it makes our lineup that much stronger,’’ said Cervantes, noting that Pavy’s blast came on a 3-2 pitch from Manning. “She got her hands extended and put us up 1-0. I think that was the cushion that we needed.’’
Pavy, admittedly, surprised herself a little bit with the homer off of Manning.
“She has had an incredible season,’’ said Pavy of Manning. “I just told myself in the box, try to hit the ball in the gap and that’s what I did. I really felt like I was able to get our energy going in that game.’’
But, did she really think it was a home run?
“I felt like it was going over when I hit it, but I had to see it go over the fence,’’ she admitted.
DACC, rated No. 18 in the latest Division II poll, had more than enough offense for sophomore left-hander Kyleigh Weller, who allowed just three hits in six shutout innings.
Weller also helped her cause with a double play to end an ICC scoring threat in the second inning. With one out and runners on first and second, Weller snared a soft liner headed for center off the bat of Kelsey Gillette and then threw to second to get pinch-runner Gracie White.
“(Weller) has been such a defensive pitcher all year,’’ Cervantes said. “She has not committed an error all year in the circle. Honestly, I looked at that being routine for her. She made an athletic play over her head.
“It did change the momentum of the game.’’
That wasn’t the only defensive play that seemingly changed the momentum of Tuesday’s game.
In the sixth inning with DACC leading 2-0, Illinois Central’s Kylie Hyde got caught in a rundown between home and third, eventually being tagged out by Pavy.
“That was a crazy play. It looked like no one was covering home at first and (Hyde) was way off the base at third,’’ Pavy said. “(Catcher) Hayden (Smith) saw it and threw me the ball. I knew I was fast enough to run her down.
“That play definitely kept the momentum on our side. They thought they had it, but we stole it from them.’’
Sophomore Raven Morrison came on in the seventh to get the final three outs, while allowing a run, to secure the victory for the Lady Jaguars.
In the championship game, Parkland got an run-scoring single from Kami Pearson in the first and a two-run single from Ellie Vetter in the third. That was all the scoring Cobras’ pitcher Karley Yurgler would need.
DACC had it opportunities leaving the bases loaded in the first and fifth innings against Yurgler.
“I think that’s still a testament to our girls. They have been finding ways to get on base. We have been very prideful in our offense this entire season,’’ Cervantes said. “I don’t think anyone scares our girls. It’s just a matter of showing up and doing our job.
“We did that against Illinois Central, but against Parkland, it just didn’t go our way.’’
DACC hopes they find a way to produce runs this weekend when it travels to St. Louis Community College for a best-of-three series against the Archers, who are 52-5 on the season and the champions of Region 16.
Two of their five losses came on April 26 against the Lady Jaguars, 2-1 and 8-7.
The series will open with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at noon, with a third game, if needed, to be played on Sunday.
